KOMO News

One injured in Friday night Belltown shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was injured on Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. during a shooting in Belltown on the 2200 block of 4th avenue. When officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man who was shot in his lower leg. He was given first aid and then taken to Harborview Medical Center for further care.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
KOMO News

Three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner burns several businesses

SUMNER, Wash. — Crews spent Friday morning putting out a three-alarm commercial fire that plagued several businesses in downtown Sumner. The fire — located in the 900 block of Main Street — began around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue, which tweeted at 5:17 a.m. that the fire was no longer spreading and was contained.
SUMNER, WA
KOMO News

Police investigate double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people were found dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood in what police say is a double homicide. A person called 911 around 4:15 p.m. to report that two people were down in the apartment. When police arrived, they discovered an adult...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle

Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Pigs on Parade returns to Pike Place Market

SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Pigs on Parade” showcase has returned to Harvest Festival in celebration of the Pike Place Market Foundation’s 40th anniversary as well as the $40 million it has invested into the downtown community. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow

The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Gallery: Belltown Protest for Iran

SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people protested in front of the Space Needle in Belltown. The protest was held to spread awareness of the actions of the Iranian regime. Protests have taken place over the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle announced as a host city for APEC meetings in 2023

SEATTLE — A major international financial summit is coming to Seattle next year. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will hold some of its meetings of Asian-Pacific leaders in the emerald city for the first time in 30 years. The meetings will be ministerial meetings, including the women and the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KOMO News

Artist of the Week: Jay Mason

Jay Mason is a Seattle-based artist who works with oils and the digital space. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Jay Mason: I have been painting in oils for the last 25 years and have recently dived into digital art and NFTs.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
EVERETT, WA

