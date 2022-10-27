Read full article on original website
KOMO News
One injured in Friday night Belltown shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man was injured on Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. during a shooting in Belltown on the 2200 block of 4th avenue. When officers arrived they found a 50-year-old man who was shot in his lower leg. He was given first aid and then taken to Harborview Medical Center for further care.
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
KOMO News
Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill
KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
KOMO News
Three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner burns several businesses
SUMNER, Wash. — Crews spent Friday morning putting out a three-alarm commercial fire that plagued several businesses in downtown Sumner. The fire — located in the 900 block of Main Street — began around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue, which tweeted at 5:17 a.m. that the fire was no longer spreading and was contained.
KOMO News
Police investigate double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people were found dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood in what police say is a double homicide. A person called 911 around 4:15 p.m. to report that two people were down in the apartment. When police arrived, they discovered an adult...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
KOMO News
Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle
Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment cleared through Governor Inslee’s initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near Interstate 5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for two men accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman
KIRKLAND, Wash — Kirkland police said they are searching for two men who reportedly broken into a home armed with handguns early Friday morning. One of the men is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping inside. According to police, the suspects appeared to have entered...
KOMO News
Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
KOMO News
Pigs on Parade returns to Pike Place Market
SEATTLE, Wash. — The “Pigs on Parade” showcase has returned to Harvest Festival in celebration of the Pike Place Market Foundation’s 40th anniversary as well as the $40 million it has invested into the downtown community. The market will be open from 11 a.m. to 4...
KOMO News
Washington COVID-19 restrictions set to end tomorrow
The COVID state of emergency orders in Washington will end on Monday, October 31st. State, health, and education employees will no longer be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A permanent vaccination requirement remains for 56 state agencies. We spoke to several people in the Seattle area about the...
KOMO News
Gallery: Belltown Protest for Iran
SEATTLE, Wash. — On Saturday afternoon hundreds of people protested in front of the Space Needle in Belltown. The protest was held to spread awareness of the actions of the Iranian regime. Protests have taken place over the world following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman...
KOMO News
Seattle announced as a host city for APEC meetings in 2023
SEATTLE — A major international financial summit is coming to Seattle next year. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will hold some of its meetings of Asian-Pacific leaders in the emerald city for the first time in 30 years. The meetings will be ministerial meetings, including the women and the...
KOMO News
Seattle Goodwill focuses on job growth, sustainability this Halloween season
SEATTLE — Halloween weekend — a time for ghosts and goblins to roam the streets, casting spells and collecting candy. On average, people spend weeks getting their costumes ready for the big event. Some even turn to their local Goodwill for inspiration. Located in Seattle, the largest Goodwill...
KOMO News
City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
KOMO News
Artist of the Week: Jay Mason
Jay Mason is a Seattle-based artist who works with oils and the digital space. Seattle Refined: How long have you been creating? What mediums do you work with?. Jay Mason: I have been painting in oils for the last 25 years and have recently dived into digital art and NFTs.
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
KOMO News
First Bezos Academy offering tuition-free preschool coming to Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Families in Everett will soon get the chance to send their children to a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool in downtown. The Bezos Academy is projected to open in early 2023. It is a non-profit organization founded by Jeff Bezos, the creator of the Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.
