Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Central banks buy record amount of gold in Q3 and large chunks are from unknown buyers
(Kitco News) Gold purchases from central banks reached a record during the last quarter, revealed the World Gold Council's quarterly report. But the caveat was that the big players remain anonymous. A total of nearly 400 tons was bought by central banks in the third quarter, the most on record....
kitco.com
Stocks mostly fall, bond yields gain as focus shifts to Fed, rate hikes
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A global stock index fell and U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday as investors prepared for the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick with its aggressive approach to raising interest rates this week. The dollar advanced against the euro and Japanese yen. The Fed,...
kitco.com
Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest losing streak in 5 decades
(Kitco News) Gold price is feeling the pain of seven months of consecutive losses — the longest string of declines in more than five decades. And this at a time when the Federal Reserve is about to announce its fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike. Spot gold is looking to wrap...
kitco.com
Gold a bit weaker just ahead of FOMC meeting
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is trading near steady. A sharply higher U.S. dollar index and lower crude oil prices to start the trading week are bearish outside market forces for the metals markets. December gold was last down $3.80 at $1,641.20 and December silver was up $0.018 at $19.165.
kitco.com
Bank of Japan fiddles while bond market burns
HONG KONG, Oct 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank of Japan (8301.T) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is playing with forex fire. The yield-curve control policy in which the central bank attempts to hold down interest rates by buying – or threatening to buy - unlimited amounts of sovereign bonds, is breaking down and risks freezing the market over, a bad look for an international reserve currency.
kitco.com
Modi government continues pushing Gold Monetization Scheme as consumers buy physical gold at record pace during Diwali
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Among some economists, there are growing expectations that gold and silver imports into India have pushed the country's...
kitco.com
Gold demand hits pre-pandemic levels, increasing 28% in the third quarter despite dismal investor interest - World Gold Council
(Kitco News) - Despite persistent bearish sentiment in future markets and outflows in exchange-traded products, there was still solid demand for physical gold in the third quarter, according to the latest research from the World Gold Council. Monday, in its latest quarterly demand trend report, the WGC said that physical...
kitco.com
Gold price slightly down as USDX, bond yields up; FOMC awaited
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Monday. A higher U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week are putting mild pressure on the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $2.10 at $1,642.70 and December silver was down $0.012 at $19.135.
kitco.com
Core inflation remains persistent which pressures Fed to continue large rate hikes
This morning the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) released the latest inflation report vis-à-vis the PCE index for September 2022. The report revealed what Americans already know, that the cost of goods and services remains exceedingly. According to the BEA, “The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food...
kitco.com
Gold in euro is bouncing off three month lows as EU inflation rises 10.7% in October
(Kitco News) - Gold against the euro is bouncing off last week’s three-month lows as inflation continues to surge higher in the eurozone. Monday, Eurostat, the EU’s official statistics agency, said that preliminary data shows its Consumer Price Index hitting a new record high of 10.7% for the year in October. The data was significantly hotter than expected as economists were looking for a rise of 9.9%.
kitco.com
Price pops in gold, silver amid lower USDX, upbeat China rumors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with silver hitting...
kitco.com
European shares struggle for momentum on inflation worries, c.bank moves awaited
Oct 31 (Reuters) - European shares traded in a narrow range on Monday as euro zone inflation hitting a record high raised fears of hefty rate increases ahead of a slew of major central bank meetings. Eurostat data showed inflation in the 19 countries sharing the single currency accelerated to...
kitco.com
Gold price holding around $1,650 as ISM manufacturing survey falls to 50.2 in October
(Kitco News) - Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector continues to slow but remained in expansion territory in October, according to the latest data from the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM); activity last month fell relatively in line with market expectations. The gold market is not seeing much reaction...
kitco.com
TSX futures dip as commodity prices drop
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resources-heavy main stock index dipped on Monday as commodity prices fell, while investors await the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week. Oil , fell by more than $1 a barrel on Monday following weaker-than-expected factory activity data out of China and...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
kitco.com
Hedge funds will remain bearish on gold price until the Fed slows its pace of tightening
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Analysts note that hedge funds currently have low expectations that the Federal Reserve is ready to slow its...
kitco.com
U.S. dollar climbs as Fed likely to deliver another big hike; sterling slumps
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some ground it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. In contrast, sterling was on the defensive against the dollar and...
kitco.com
UK faces tax rises as well as spending cuts - Treasury source
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Everyone in Briton will need to pay more in tax in the coming years to fix a hole in public finances, a source in the finance ministry said on Monday, following a meeting between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and finance minister Jeremy Hunt. Hunt is...
kitco.com
Dollar climbs ahead of busy week for central banks
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced on Monday, regaining some ground lost earlier in the month, at the start of a week packed with data releases and central bank rate setting meetings, including by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve. Euro zone flash inflation and GDP...
kitco.com
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers...
Comments / 0