Tom Brady announces he & Gisele Bündchen have divorced

NFL superstar Tom Brady announced Friday that he and wife Gisele Bündchen have divorced after 13 years. Rumors about the status of Brady’s marriage have been part of the public conversation for several months, since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback briefly retired in January before soon after electing to return for a 23rd NFL season, apparently angering Bündchen. The 45-year-old Brady announced Friday on Instagram that he and the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel had recently finalized their divorce.
Quarterback Malik Willis on standby for Titans

Rookie Malik Willis has taken 18 regular-season snaps as an NFL quarterback. On Sunday, he could be in for a whole lot more. Ryan Tannehill has started the past 55 regular-season and playoff games at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans. But Tannehill sustained an ankle injury in Sunday’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
NASHVILLE, TN
How have former Auburn quarterbacks fared in their first NFL starts?

When the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Malik Willis will become the seventh Auburn alumnus to start an NFL regular-season game at quarterback. In his rookie season, Willis has served as the backup to Ryan Tannehill. But the Titans’ No. 1 QB didn’t make the trip to Houston after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He had started every Tennessee game under center since the seventh contest of the 2019 season.
AUBURN, AL
State NFL roundup: UWA alumnus goes off for Dolphins again

Former West Alabama standout Tyreek Hill has been selected for the Pro Bowl in all six of his previous NFL seasons. Those were spent with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season with the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver is looking like a lock to earn the all-star accolade again.
LIVINGSTON, AL
Ryan Kelly gets another new quarterback

In his seventh season as the Indianapolis Colts’ center, Ryan Kelly is about to experience his seventh quarterback change. The former Alabama All-American seems to have had his fill of it, too. “Everybody’s got their own opinions about it,” Kelly said. “I’m not going to get into mine. But,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
‘Get the ball, Noah,’ and Igbinoghene did for Dolphins

The NFL career of Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene hasn’t matched his draft position yet. But on his most recent pro snap, the former Auburn standout made a play worthy of any all-star defensive back. A first-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, Igbinoghene made the fourth start of...
ALABAMA STATE
Jalen Hurts strikes from pocket as Eagles go to 7-0

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team as Jalen Hurts threw four touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career in a 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As the Eagles won their first six games of the season, Hurts had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mac Jones stays on field, warms up in Patriots’ win

The sports radio shows in Boston will need a new topic for this week. After much handwringing over the New England quarterback situation, Mac Jones played a full game for the first time since sustaining an ankle injury on Sept. 25 as the Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
‘SNL’ sneaks Tua concussion joke into ‘Weekend Update’

While “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost did not say Tua Tagovailoa’s name, the satirical news show did crack a joke about the Miami Dolphins and former Alabama quarterback’s recent injury that caused controversy in the sports world. During last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted...
ALABAMA STATE
Former UAB standout ready to play for Carolina Panthers

Former UAB running back Spencer Brown is in line to make his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday with the Carolina Panthers. With running back Chuba Hubbard unable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday because of an ankle injury, the Panthers elevated Brown from their practice squad on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alex Leatherwood returns to Chicago Bears’ active roster

When the Chicago Bears square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood will be available for the first time since the season-opening game. The Bears restored the former Alabama All-American to their 53-player active roster on Friday after Leatherwood missed six games because of mononucleosis. :
CHICAGO, IL
Birmingham, AL
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

