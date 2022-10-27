When the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Malik Willis will become the seventh Auburn alumnus to start an NFL regular-season game at quarterback. In his rookie season, Willis has served as the backup to Ryan Tannehill. But the Titans’ No. 1 QB didn’t make the trip to Houston after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He had started every Tennessee game under center since the seventh contest of the 2019 season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO