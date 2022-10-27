Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
WMUR.com
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham, Massachusetts, location on Thursday. "As I go to...
nbcboston.com
Harvard Students on Alert After Overnight Break-ins
Harvard University students are on alert after someone broke into four dorms, stealing pricey electronics among other things. Police are reminding students at Harvard to lock their doors and close their windows while they look for whoever is responsible for these break-ins. Investigators say the break-ins happened between late Friday...
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
Two people injured in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Two people have suffered injuries after a shooting on Hancock Street in Dorchester on Sunday morning, according to police. Police responded to a call just before 6:00 a.m. There is no word on the victims conditions. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is on going.
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton
A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said. Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-And-Run Crash in Methuen; Charges to Be Filed
A pedestrian was injured early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Methuen, Massachusetts, police said. Methuen police officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Broadway near Blake Street around 1:17 a.m. The victim, who was found injured under a parked vehicle, has been identified as a...
nbcboston.com
One Dead, One Injured in Rhode Island Car Crash
State police are investigating a fatal crash near Richmond, Rhode Island, early Sunday morning where one person died and one was injured. The crash occurred alongside Interstate 95, near exit 3, according to police. Authorities said the car, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu, had just exited a driveway before striking a...
nbcboston.com
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
At least 3 arrested after fight on Pembroke Avenue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Multiple people were arrested following a fight on Pembroke Avenue in Providence early Saturday morning. According to a report from Providence Police obtained by 12 News, one officer responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find a group of people pushing each other on the porch of a house […]
nbcboston.com
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
nbcboston.com
Video Captures Range Rover Slamming Into Hyde Park Barbershop
An SUV slammed into a Boston barbershop late Sunday afternoon, with at least seven people inside the business in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment the black Range Rover slammed into the River Street business. Witnesses tell NBC10 Boston that the vehicle continued down the street, where it hit a short brick wall before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home.
nbcboston.com
Salem Streets Frighteningly Busy Ahead of Halloween
It's been a big weekend in Salem, Massachusetts, ahead of Halloween on Monday. Visitors have been urged not to drive into the Witch City with so many ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. After two years of COVID, the city of Salem is seeing record crowds this October. On Friday,...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Cheered as He Leaves Hospital
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August was released from the hospital Friday, with dozens of people there to cheer the major step in his recovery. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a...
whdh.com
State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
Comments / 0