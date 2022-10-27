Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
City of Hutchinson Announces the Launch of The Community Workforce Development Grant Program
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson is excited to announce the launch of The Community Workforce Development Grant Program, a competitive grant that will provide grants funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of up to 100K per project/program. This grant program is designed to solicit ideas...
🎤Focus on Stafford County show
Hear this month's Focus on Stafford County show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Stafford County Economic Development Director Kathleen Norman that aired Oct. 27, 2022. The Focus on Stafford County program airs the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend’s workforce recruitment in New Mexico with positive feedback
Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the event in September was...
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
KWCH.com
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A match at Hays Middle School creates a special connection between an assistant principal and an eighth-grade teacher. Recovering from surgery, Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a kidney to eighth-grade English teacher Meagan Englert. “I kept telling...
adastraradio.com
Orchard Park Playground Closing for Safety Surface Repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson announced Friday that the playground at Rivers Banks Orchard Park will be closed from Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2 for repairs to the safety surfacing. The Winwoods Enchanted Playground was first opened in June 2014, thanks in part to a...
mhshighlife.com
McPherson Sonic fined
The owner of 17 Kansas Sonic Locations was fined nearly $42,000 for child labor law violations. Locations such as McPherson, Newton, and Hutchinson were fined. The U.S. Department of Labor states, “The employer also allowed them to work later than 7 p.m. during the school year, and later than 9 p.m. from June 1st through Labor Day. All of these employment practices violate child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.” Teens were allowed to work beyond the legal limits daily in all of these places.
Russell appoints new city water and electric utility directors
RUSSELL — Randy Baker has been appointed the City's Water Utility Director effective Oct. 15. Baker has worked for the City of Russell since January 1999 in the Water Distribution Department as a maintenance worker, lead worker for water distribution and the wastewater system, and, most recently, as Water Distribution and Waste Water Superintendent.
A new sculpture installed at Shafer Gallery
Acquisitions come into the Shafer Art Gallery from a number of different sources. The art gallery, centered in the campus of Barton Community College, features permanent pieces that further the vision of the gallery. Gallery Director Dave Barnes said regional artists are another focus. The Shafer Gallery recently installed a...
Colleges awaiting final say in student loan forgiveness plan
While the discharge of student loan forgiveness is on hold in the court system, many Americans are still applying for President Joe Biden’s loan relief. Barton Community College Chief Accreditation Officer Myrna Perkins was asked Tuesday at the Board of Trustees meeting if students have been requesting loan forgiveness from Barton. Perkins said staff at the college is keeping abreast of what becomes finalized from the court’s decision.
Barton Men and Women advance in Region 6
A Saturday morning visit to the Cougar Soccer Complex was not for the faint of the heart as 5th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team survived and advanced past the first round of the Region VI/Plains District on a fourteen round shootout over Kansas City Kansas Community College. Setting...
Hutchinson JUCO Football ranked number 1 in the nation
Hutchinson, Kans. (KSNW) — Three of the top-10 junior college football teams in the nation are right here in Kansas. The top spot currently belongs to the undefeated Hutchinson Blue Dragons. Hutchinson slammed Garden City last weekend 65-7 to improve to 7-0. The Blue Dragons’ roster includes 27 players from the state of Kansas, including […]
Barton Women Selected Second In D1 Coaches' Poll
(KJCCC) October 14, 2022 -- The Blue Dragon women have had a strong program for years, and the coaches in the preseason poll pick Hutchinson to win the D1 conference race for 2022-23. Hutchinson edged out Barton as the preseason pick, with Seward County and Butler following closely in the...
Barton Cross Country Competes at Region 6 Championships
Theo Leveque earned an All-Region VI selection to lead the Barton Community College men's cross-country team Friday morning at the Region VI Championships held at Hutchinson's Fun Valley. Fielding a team for the first time in five years, the Cougars scored a 10th place finish with 236 points in the...
Charges filed in Reno County rape case
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Hutchinson man in a rape case in Reno County. According to court filings, Anthony O Krause is alleged to have had sex with a child under 14 on May 11th and to have committed aggravated indecent liberties with that same child on May 17th.
Great Bend hoping more habitat means better fishing
A better water habitat could improve fishing for local patrons and prevent the City of Great Bend from restocking in-town lakes with fish as much. A battle with blue-green algae years ago and past flooding at Veterans Lake has caused an aquatic desert for the fish population. Over the winter, the city will work with Great Bend High School’s FFA chapter to build artificial structures out of PVC pipe.
Earthquake recorded Thursday near Rooks-Ellis county line
A small earthquake was recorded Thursday in southern Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.3-magnitude quake was detected at 4:25 p.m. just north of the Ellis County line, the KGS reported.
Cop Shop (10/27)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/27) At 4:58 a.m. a prowler was reported at 301 Hoisington Street in Susank. At 7:43 a.m. an accident was reported in the 600 block of E. US 56 Highway. At 10:02 a.m. an accident was reported at 1164 SE 40 Road in...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0