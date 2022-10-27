Read full article on original website
Missing Man Found Unlawfully Harvesting Wild Ginseng
On September 1st, a friend of the missing man spotted his vehicle on a private logging road in the town of Middletown in the Catskills. A Delaware County Sherriff’s Office K9 tracked and located the missing person in good health, harvesting ginseng in a wooded area several hundred yards up the mountain from his vehicle.
Lost dog in Ulster County
The Ulster County SPCA is calling attention to a lost dog. The dog was adopted on October 28 and slipped his collar near Washington Avenue and Main Street in uptown Kingston.
New York City Hiker Falls 50 Feet into Crevice at Minnewaska State Park
A hiker taking in the views in Ulster County was airlifted to a local hospital over the weekend. The Hudson Valley experienced perfect fall weather this past weekend, which made for great hiking conditions across the region. As we know, this time of year visitors flock to all the trails attempting to catch a glimpse of the peak foliage conditions.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
New York State Police Ask for Surveillance Photos in Search for Missing Kayaker
New York State Police say they are still looking for a Massachusetts man who went missing while kayaking on Canadarago Lake in Otsego County on October 22. Troopers now have released a photo of 47-year-old Frederick Mayock’s boat that was found at the lake. Investigators are asking anyone who...
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!
According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
DEC Announces Leftover Deer Management Permits Available Nov. 1
NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the...
Stabbing death in Town of Wallkill (VIDEO)
WALLKILL – Town of Wallkill and State Police were on the scene of a homicide at a residence on Brookline Avenue Sunday evening. Police on the scene would only say they were involved in an active investigation, but a law enforcement source told Mid-Hudson News that a man had been killed.
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
Beware, Police Say Wappinger Man Dismantled Cars at Fall Festival
The last thing you'd expect to happen during a local festival is for your car to be taken apart by thieves, but that's what police say happened and could happen again. Fall is the most popular time of year to visit the Hudson Valley. People looking to peep at the foliage, pick apples and pumpkins or just get away from the hustle and bustle of the city flock to the region every October. Countless festivals and fall activities are scheduled every weekend throughout the month, attracting tourists as well as local residents.
