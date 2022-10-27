On January 1st, 2018 Brittney Porter of Manhattan, Kansas was arrested by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office in Sharon Springs, Kansas. She had driven to Sharon Springs to meet a conspirator whom she believed had vehicle trouble and needed help with repairs. However, she didn’t know her conspirator had been arrested earlier by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office. When her conspirator was arrested, he was in possession of three firearms and 20 pounds of marijuana which he stated he was taking back to Manhattan, Kansas for distribution at Kansas State University. He also stated, when apprehended by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, he was making his third such trip that week.

