Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
In Focus 10/28/22: Riley County Police Department’s Kurt Moldrup and Josh Kyle
Friday’s program featured Riley County Interim Director Kurt Moldrup and Captain Josh Kyle discussing Halloween safety, domestic violence awareness month, mental health co-responders and crisis intervention training. We also spent time discussing the ongoing community survey on the RCPD website which continues through the end of the year.
1350kman.com
RCPD Corrections Sergeant issued notice to appear in Municipal Court
A Riley County Police Department Corrections Sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court. Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the notice for an allegation of disorderly conduct occuring Sept. 26 in the 3000 block of Anderson Ave. Borge reportedly got into an argument with another man at a business, while he was off duty.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gamal-Elden, Wael E; 41; Astoria, N.Y. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
WIBW
RCPD sergeant was ordered to appear in Municipal Court for a September incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Riley Co. Police Department states that a Riley Co. Department of Correction’s sergeant has been issued a notice to appear in Manhattan Municipal Court for an off-duty disorderly conduct allegation. According to the RCPD, Sergeant Justin Borge, 38, was issued the...
thewesterntimes.com
Probation Revoked in Drug Case from 2018
On January 1st, 2018 Brittney Porter of Manhattan, Kansas was arrested by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office in Sharon Springs, Kansas. She had driven to Sharon Springs to meet a conspirator whom she believed had vehicle trouble and needed help with repairs. However, she didn’t know her conspirator had been arrested earlier by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office. When her conspirator was arrested, he was in possession of three firearms and 20 pounds of marijuana which he stated he was taking back to Manhattan, Kansas for distribution at Kansas State University. He also stated, when apprehended by the Wallace County Sheriff’s Office, he was making his third such trip that week.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report October 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WYATT JACK STEPPE, 20, Chapman, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs; Liquor; Purchase/possess/consume by minor 18-20 yrs; 1st conviction; Bond $750.
1350kman.com
RCPD Director finalists participate in community forum
Each of the three finalists for the Riley County Police Department director position made their pitch to the public Thursday night. The Riley County Law Board held a three hour public forum at the Manhattan Fire Department Headquarters. Each presented on a central theme of how they intend to make the community and citizens safer, while simultaneously building trust within and throughout the county’s diverse population.
Topeka man accused of human trafficking
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Shawnee County man is in custody following an investigation into human trafficking. A welfare call on Tuesday, Oct. 27 led police to the 200 block of N.E. 39th Street. It was there that police received information that a 17-year-old was a victim of sexual crimes, according to Shawnee County Sheriff […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/28/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in 100 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan on October 27, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. A 70-year-old female was listed as the victim when it was reported her car was scratched from the hood to the trunk. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
WIBW
New Hospital in Concordia opens it doors, ready for patients
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia’s new hospital is ready for patients. The North Central Kansas Medical Center replaces the former Cloud County Health Center. They held a grand opening open house today. The hospital houses a 24/7 emergency department, an expanded surgery suite, and a variety of outpatient services...
Sheriff's office looking for pickup stolen east of Salina
A Salina man is missing a pickup after it was stolen east of the city earlier this week. Vincent Raetz, 59, of Salina, reported that sometime between 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, someone stole his blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup from where it was parked in the 1700 block of E. Old Highway 40 near the ADM elevator where he works, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
WIBW
One injured, suspect on the loose after shooting at Relax Inn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Topeka Police Watch Commander, officers were called to the Relax Inn & Suites, at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd, on reports of a possible shooting. The call came in at about 7:00 pm, Saturday. According to officials, one man was injured during the shooting and...
WIBW
Widow of Arizona pastor killed in Monday Homicide speaks out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The widow of a man shot and killed in Topeka shared memories of her late husband in an exclusive interview with our sister station in Phoenix, Arizona. Vallarie Woolridge says her husband Donald went to Kansas, where they are from to visit family. Monday night on...
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
Topeka neighborhood scared, several deer found dead
TOPEKA (KSNT) – People in a Topeka neighborhood say they’re scared for their safety after multiple deer were found shot and killed near their homes in Oakland. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating a person shooting, killing and leaving behind deer inside the City of Topeka. For the past few weeks, some […]
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot. The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka […]
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Comments / 0