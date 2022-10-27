Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci
The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
Hull-oween, 'Slap Shot' and a Dead Wings revival: Detroit Red Wings' Halloween road woes
Does Buffalo’s KeyBank Arena even have a doorbell to ring? That’s the question as the Detroit Red Wings go trick-or-treating … er, drop the puck with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. The visit to western New York will be the franchise’s 12th time playing on the road on Halloween; the Wings are...
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Win Vs. Red Wings Amid Hot Start
The Bruins really couldn’t have asked for a better start to their 2022-23 season. Going into the new slate of games without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Boston did more than just stay afloat and sits atop the NHL standings with a 7-1-0 record through its first eight games.
Bruins Notes: Boston Off To Historic Start After Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are not just off to the best start of any team in the National Hockey League, they’re off to a franchise-best start following their 4-0 shutout road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Boston, who put together a three-goal second period...
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Kings Game Picks
Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings will be looking to break out of their early season funks when they collide tonight from Crypto.com Arena. Toronto Maple Leafs (-144) vs. Los Angeles Kings (+120) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U-102) After both teams were represented in the Stanley Cup playoffs...
David Pastrnak Scores Seventh Goal, Bruins Defeat Blue Jackets
David Pastrnak cannot stop scoring. The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night, winning 4-0. Already up three goals, Pastrnak handed the Blue Jackets the final blow when he sniped one past netminder Elvis Merzlikins in the second period. The Bruins winger now has seven goals on the season.
Jeremy Swayman Fulfills Promise In Bounce-Back Start For Bruins
“I guarantee you that I’m going to make this up.”. Those are the words Jeremy Swayman said after his ugly start in the Boston Bruins’ 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 18. The goalie was pulled after two periods and six goals allowed in an uncharacteristic outing.
Valeri Nichushkin Missed Avalanche Game vs. Devils Friday
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is day to day with a lower-body injury. Nichushkin seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to raise the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
How Bruins Have Made Jim Montgomery Comfortable Behind Bench
If you get nervous watching the Bruins on an odd-man rush during games, you’re probably not alone. Just know that Jim Montgomery does not feel the same. The Boston head coach picked up his eighth win behind the bench after the Bruins took care of the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-0, on the second night of a back-to-back. It’s been a historic start for the B’s and even though things haven’t been perfect, they’ve been good enough for the Bruins to sit atop the NHL standings.
Why It Never Quite Worked Out With Bruins, Jack Studnicka
Hopes were high when it came to Jack Studnicka after the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. But it never quite worked out in Boston. Studnicka was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night during the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. He’ll likely get the ice time north of the border he never got while with the Black and Gold and get the NHL reps he’s been working so hard to get.
Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks
Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
Patriots Vs. Jets Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For Week 8
It’s been a long time since there’s been a Patriots-Jets game that has mattered as much — for both teams — as this week’s clash at MetLife Stadium. The Jets might actually be something resembling good. New York comes in with a 5-2 record, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East standings. The Patriots, on the other hand, are technically a last-place team but at 3-4 in a wide-open conference, they could certainly make a run.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To 112-94 Bounce-Back Win Vs. Wizards
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 112-94, at TD Garden on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak. The Celtics move to 4-2 on the year, and the Wizards fall to 3-3. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics leaned on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help...
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains Odd Defensive Strategy Vs. Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics had very few answers on the defensive end Friday night, dropping their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, in overtime at TD Garden. In the second quarter, Kornet took an interesting approach when spotting Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wide open in the corner for three. While Okoro raised to release the jumper, Kornet — standing in the paint — elected to jump anyways, despite standing nearly beneath the rim. An odd contest that proved effective with Okoro missing.
Patriots Rule Out Another Top Defender For Week 8 Jets Game
The Patriots defense will have to pick up slack at two positions in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. New England on Saturday ruled out safety Kyle Dugger, who missed two practices during the week but returned Friday to battle through an ankle injury. Dugger suffered the injury during last Monday’s home loss against the Chicago Bears.
