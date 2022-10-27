Hopes were high when it came to Jack Studnicka after the Bruins selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. But it never quite worked out in Boston. Studnicka was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night during the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden. He’ll likely get the ice time north of the border he never got while with the Black and Gold and get the NHL reps he’s been working so hard to get.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO