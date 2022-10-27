Read full article on original website
Columbia Mayor's walk against domestic violence
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- A walk against domestic violence - led by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann drew dozens out to Columbia. They wanted to show support for those affected by this crisis by letting survivors share their story. There was many public figures there including Mayor Rickenmann and Columbia Police Chief...
Columbia man sentenced to more than twelve years on second federal gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Thomas Lashort Bullock, 33, of Columbia, was sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Former RCSD charged with assault, accused of shoving an inmate
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A former deputy sheriff has been charged with assault after he allegedly shoved an inmate, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Officials say Nathan Harris, 26, is facing an assault and battery charge in the third degree. On Oct 25, the department’s command staff...
Voters decide on $190 million bond referendum in upcoming Orangeburg elections
ORANGEBURG, SC — If voted upon in the upcoming November 8th elections this $190 million dollar bond referendum plan would consolidate several schools in the school district and parents express concern about the impacts. “The decision to me does not include the majority of Orangeburg County who’s children are...
Woman arrested after incident at Waffle House injures one, damages vehicles
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — A woman is behind bars after an incident in Sumter that left one person injured and several cars damaged. Sumter police say 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Halloween safety in a $10.6 billion industry
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It's a more than a 10 billion dollar business, we're talking about Halloween spending. Everything from costumes to candy, people are gearing up for the celebrations, and it's now just three days away. "Gotta costume (how much did you spend), 5 hundred buck," said Roman...
Walk to raise awareness for Huntington’s disease in Columbia
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Hundreds are expected to gather in Columbia to raise awareness for Huntington’s disease. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America will hold the Columbia Team Hope Walk on October 30 at 2 p.m. It will be at the Community Park of Irmo. This is...
15-year-old arrested, deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and a deputy has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County on the evening of Friday, Oct. 28. According to SLED, several Aiken County deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Friday evening in Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder suspect was believed to be inside.
Man dead after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A man is dead after a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex. It happened right before midnight Saturday at the Spring Lake Apartments on Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Police say a man was found shot to death at the complex. No other details have been...
Missing Fort Jackson employee found safe
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has located the missing Fort Jackson employee. Officials say a tip from a local news viewer led them to 39-year-old James Felder.
2.5 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday evening in eastern Richland County
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Our 81st earthquake since last Christmas was felt and heard across parts of the Midlands Sunday evening around 9:33 p.m. The USGS preliminarily gives this a 2.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. For comparison, this quake is about 5 miles south of the majority of...
USC host's first ever homecoming block party
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Paint the town garnet and black. That’s the name of USC's very first homecoming block party in the Five Points District they hosted Friday night. Consisting of live music, food and drink vendors, and fun games for students and others to play. “Didn’t know...
Cloudy and cooler this weekend then more showers for Halloween
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Clouds will be stubborn this weekend as a northeasterly breeze continues to send cool air our way. That chilly air riding in at the surface will help pop up cloud cover and ultimately a few showers. Most of the day will be dry, but just...
Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth
(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
Gamecocks' offensive struggles end win streak, Tigers take home win
(WACH) - The South Carolina football team did not have the homecoming game outcome it wanted. The Gamecocks hosted Missouri on Saturday, October 29 and despite a strong defensive effort in the second half, they fell to the Tigers 23-10. The Gamecocks had a slow start against the Tigers, only...
