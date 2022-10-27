Read full article on original website
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now
Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies
Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Massive cheese recall: 93 different cheeses might have dangerous bacteria – here’s the full list
Cheese is one of the many products that can be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes. When lab tests show positive results for the pathogen, products must be recalled to prevent consumers from getting sick. Old Europe Cheese was forced to do just that, issuing a massive recall for 93 different kinds of cheese that might contain the bacteria.
Popculture
Raisin Recall Issued
ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc. has recalled raisins sold all over the U.S. because they contained undeclared sulfites. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a report on why this recall was enacted and how to identify them. Consumers with a sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks if they consume these products unknowingly.
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now
Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
Popculture
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
If you have this popular chicken salad in your fridge, read this recall right now
The presence of cashews in food products can be problematic if the ingredient isn’t listed on the label. Cashews are a type of tree nut that can cause severe adverse reactions in people with allergies. We saw a couple of cashew-related recalls in the past few weeks, and it’s now time for a third. Albertsons Companies issued a recall for chicken salad that contain undeclared cashews.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Prevention
Millions of Pine-Sol Bottles Have Been Recalled Due to Potential Contamination
Clorox has recalled 37 million scented Pine-Sol products over potential bacterial contamination. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was discovered during a routine product review. Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an organism primary found in soil and water that poses infection risk to those with weakened immune systems and those that use external medical...
The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!
Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Is Liver Good For You?
As the largest organ found within both humans and animals alike, the liver is instrumental in our body's ability to digest food, store nutrients, and rid our body of toxins (via BBC Good Food). No doubt the liver serves an important purpose, but when it comes to the liver as a dinner item, is it safe and healthy for us to eat?
scitechdaily.com
It’s Simple: Snacking on Almonds Boosts Gut Health
Eating a handful of almonds a day substantially boosts the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of scientists from King’s College London investigated the impact of consuming whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study was published recently in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. It was funded by the Almond Board of California.
cohaitungchi.com
What are some of the top vegan sources of protein?
There are many foods that are good sources of vegan protein, such as:. A whole grain is a grain that contains the entire grain kernel, meaning that the grain is intact. Many whole grains are good sources of protein, including:. Quinoa. When cooked, quinoa contains 4.38g of protein per 100g....
cohaitungchi.com
Foods to Avoid on KETO & Friendly List To Eat
There are unlimited amounts of protein-rich and fat-rich food for Keto dieting. However, you have to also make sure that you know the list of keto diet foods to avoid as much as you are familiar with the keto-friendly foods list. So, without further ado, let us take you through...
verywellfamily.com
New Abbott Baby Formula Recall Due to Potential Spoilage
Abbott Nutrition recalled some of its 2 fluid ounce (59 ml) bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas due to potential spoilage. This recall is separate from the larger baby formula recall dating back to earlier this year and does not involve powdered formulas. If your baby's formula is involved in the...
efoodalert.com
Jif hid Salmonella problem from FDA and consumers
Management at the Jif peanut butter plant in Lexington, Kentucky, knew that some Jif peanut butter products manufactured between December 2021 and late February 2022 were contaminated with Salmonella, but did not report this to the FDA or initiate a product recall at the time. This information is contained in...
