ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 7 years in prison for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430OkY_0ip7vKgv00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.

Quincy T. Doss, 41, was sentenced Thursday in federal court. He had previously pleaded guilty to loan fraud related to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to prosecutors, Doss submitted PPP loan applications between April and November 2021, falsely claiming the funds would be used to pay workers at his business. He ultimately received two loans worth a total of $220,000.

“The defendant defrauded a program intended to assist small business owners and their hard-working employees who suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said in a written statement. “My office remains committed to investigating, prosecuting, and seeking stiff custodial sentences for those who took advantage of a national crisis to line their own pockets.”

“Greed drove Doss to enrich himself by defrauding a government program intended to provide relief  and ease the pain of COVID-19 economic restraints on working Americans,” FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra said. “The sentence handed down today should serve as a message that the FBI and our partners will not relent in holding accountable those who exploit the PPP and other federal programs for personal gain.”

Doss will serve 60 months in prison for the underlying PPP loan fraud and an additional 24 months for having committed the offense while on supervised release for other unrelated federal crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to seven years on COVID-19 program fraud charges

A federal judge sentenced a Tuscaloosa man for defrauding the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to a release Thursday from the United States Department of Justice. Chief U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Quincy T. Doss, 41, to 60 months in prison for the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man charged with capital murder and arson in Jefferson Co. jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The man accused of killing a Birmingham father in August is now back in Alabama. Youit Jones was booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and arson. He had been in jail in Oklahoma on murder charges, but an Oklahoma court decided earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham man sentenced 10 years for possession with intent to distribute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 121 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intention to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala handed down the sentence on Thursday. On Sept. 2, 2021, Jefferson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham residents accused of stealing COVID-19 relief checks from mail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham residents were indicted by a federal grand jury this week on multiple charges related to the theft of COVID-19 relief checks back in 2021. 32-year-old Richard Anthony Pippens and 38-year-old Feathura Powell are facing charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homewood Police investigating fatal shooting at CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the CVS parking lot on West Valley Avenue Saturday afternoon and left a man dead. According to HPD, police arrived on scene and found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, unidentified at this time, was transported […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail

An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
WILDOMAR, CA
CBS 42

Bibb County family wants justice in cold case murder

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bibb County family is seeking justice for the murder of their loved one. 56-year-old Sandra Lockett Huckelberry was found stabbed multiple times in her Centreville home in October 2014. This month marks the 8th anniversary of her death. Evelyn Lockett wants her sister’s killer caught and to face consequences for the […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy