Worlds 2022: JD Gaming Loses Semifinals, Citing T1 Draft and Tilt
T1 took down JDG in the Worlds 2022 Semifinals, winning 3-1 in the series. While many viewed Zeus versus 369 as the featured matchup, mid-jungle flexibility and bottom lane dominance ended up earning T1 the victory. Faker’s Ryze priority seemed to catch the LPL first seed by surprise, while Lucian-Nami felt more impactful out of Gumayusi-Keria than Aphelios-Lulu for Hope-Missing (both teams drafted these duos in the first three matches). In JDG’s press conference, Coach Homme and 369 spoke about their shortcomings in the series.
How Many Champions are in League of Legends Currently?
League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the world for the last decade. It has one of the most vibrant esports scenes in the world along with one of the biggest player bases. One of the major reasons why is that while the base game mostly stays the same, it is in essence a living game. It is always changing as Riot Games tries to keep things fresh. One of the best ways to do this is to add content and in League of Legends, which normally means adding new champions.
JD Gaming v. T1 — Semifinals Preview Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is moving into Semifinals series starting tomorrow (Oct. 29). The stage is set in Atlanta, Georgia for China’s JD Gaming to face off against Korea’s T1 at the State Farm Arena. These teams were expected to make deep runs in this tournament, as the first seed LPL representative and the second seed LCK representative. Only one will qualify into the Finals for a shot at a Worlds title. Here are some of the storylines for these two teams.
How to Download League of Legends for Mac and PC
League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the world for the last decade. It has one of the most vibrant esports scenes in the world along with one of the biggest player bases. That said, people are still joining and trying out this extremely addicting free-to-play game. For those who are wondering, here is how to download League of Legends for both PC and Mac.
2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution: Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow
Though it is a bit late into the game, three potential fan-favorite Pokemon are now in the spotlight. Mythicals and legendary Pokemon are some of the most powerful Pokemon in the main series and side games. Even in Pokemon GO legendaries can be some of the most powerful damage dealers. Professor Willow won’t even allow them in gym battles. This article will go into how players can get Genesect, Volcanion, and Marshadow during this 2022 Mythical Pokemon Distribution. Remember that this is for Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Overwatch 2 Free Grand Finals Rewards
Starting from October 30 – November 4, 2022, gamers can earn Overwatch 2 free grand finals rewards. Only participants with an active Battle.net account can earn in-game perks throughout the entire week of the Playoffs and Grand Finals. Here are the free grand finals rewards players can earn alongside the rewards of the playoff.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 8
TFT Set 8 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 8 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
Persona 5 Royal Proficiency Stat Guide 2022
Being a Phantom Thief takes Proficiency. It’s a good thing that this Persona 5 Royal Charm Proficiency Stat Guide will help players get exactly that. Ordering Totem Pole a week before OctoberDiner+1 Proficiency. Leblanc. ActivityLocationGains. Watch a DVD BedroomGuy McVer +2 Proficiency. Play video gamesBedroomGolfer Sarutahiko +2 Proficiency. Confidant.
When is the TFT Set 8 Release Date?
With TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms in full swing, fans are already looking toward TFT Set 8. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 8 but many expect news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the release date for TFT Set 8? Here is a look at when it could release.
Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops
During the Overwatch 2, Halloween Terror Event gamers can watch Twitch streams to earn Overwatch 2 Halloween Twitch Drops. This event starts on October 25 and through November 1 at 11:00 a.m. PDT. Any participating channels streaming under the Overwatch 2 category will be enabled for viewers to receive the Overwatch 2 twitch drops.
PGC 2022 Preview: Americas
After a year of crazy games across the world, the 2022 PUBG Global Championship is here! Thirty-two teams from across the world have assembled in Dubai to fight for the title of PUBG Global Champion. With the event just under a week away, it is time to preview the event, its teams and the players in it. The opening group stage play will be streaming live on YouTube and on Twitch at 9 AM EST, Monday, March 31st. The next region getting broken down is Americas, home to a former world champion and rising stars.
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Features Confirmed So Far
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are getting closer, trainers. The one thing that always gets people talking is the features. Pokemon always adds and removes certain features every generation. This piece will go over every feature confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet so far. Confirmed Features. Overworld Shinies: Players will be...
Pokemon GO Zorua and Zoroark Finally Debut in the World
If everyone was excited to have Lucario and Riolu in Pokemon GO, fans of gen 5 now have their favorite tricky fox to find. Zorua and Zoroark have now made their debut in the most Halloween of ways. This piece will go over how to obtain the tricky fox Pokemon in Pokemon GO.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Player Characters’ Names Revealed
Hi, trainers. Today is a good day for the most devoted fanatics. As everyone is aware, the player characters do have canon names. For example, Red is the male player character in the gen 1 games. And in later gens, it’s Leaf if they’re a girl. This is the case for the silent protagonist of every generation. In this piece, fans will learn the canon names of the player characters of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
