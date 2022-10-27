ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Boston 25 News WFXT

White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such...
NBC Connecticut

Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC Connecticut

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...

