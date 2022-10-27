Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Drivers urged to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials urge drivers to avoid North Antelope Valley Parkway as they inspect a fire damaged bridge. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
1011now.com
Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires
SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
kfornow.com
New Armored Vehicle Activated To Be In LSO’s Fleet
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–Nine years after receiving a military surplus armored vehicle that’s responded to numerous calls from tactical responses to the 2015 flooding, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be returning it to the government and will be using a new armored vehicle. The new Lenco...
klkntv.com
Tenants displaced after fire in West Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on the corner of 8th and H Streets. Fire crews arrived at the six-unit complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, six people were rescued from...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
klkntv.com
Staying above average for some time
On Saturday, temperatures soared into the 70s around southeast Nebraska and in Lincoln. As Halloweekend continues, more clouds will filter into our area Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. The result of this will be slightly warmer lows tonight and slightly cooler highs tomorrow. As we really start...
KSNB Local4
Wildfire hot spots rekindle, destroying second barn and equipment at Hallam farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wildfire flames rekindled at a farm in southwest Lancaster County, destroying more than $12,000 in equipment, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Wednesday night around 10 p.m., deputies and firefighters were called to a farm off SW 100th St and W Princeton Road, in...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
1011now.com
Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP
Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
1011now.com
Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
KETV.com
Two killed in separate Lincoln motorcycle crashes Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police and Nebraska State Patrol said two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred Friday night. In one of the crashes, NSP said 25-year-old Hadeer Ali died after running from multiple traffic stops. Authorities said a trooper first tried pulling the 25-year-old over around 9:20 p.m. near 48th...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police investigating crash that killed one
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A crash that occurred Friday night killed one man in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 11th St. and Adams St. for a reported crash at 7:00 p.m. The crash involved a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle. Officials...
kfornow.com
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses
Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
1011now.com
Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
klin.com
Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln
The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
