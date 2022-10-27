ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Drivers urged to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials urge drivers to avoid North Antelope Valley Parkway as they inspect a fire damaged bridge. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s purple streetlights are about to be replaced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – What’s with those purple streetlights in Lincoln, and what is the city doing to fix them?. It’s an issue that many Lincoln residents and visitors have had questions about for over a year now. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Transportation and Utilities Director...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Saline County town recovers from Sunday’s wildfires

SWANTON, Neb. (KOLN) -This week, 10/11 NOW brought you stories of the wildfires in Lancaster and Gage counties. Now, we’re shedding light on the fire that hit a small town in Saline County. The Swanton Volunteer fire chief, Lynn Strouf, said the fire they saw in Saline County was...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
kfornow.com

New Armored Vehicle Activated To Be In LSO’s Fleet

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–Nine years after receiving a military surplus armored vehicle that’s responded to numerous calls from tactical responses to the 2015 flooding, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be returning it to the government and will be using a new armored vehicle. The new Lenco...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Tenants displaced after fire in West Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –The fire broke out early Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on the corner of 8th and H Streets. Fire crews arrived at the six-unit complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from the building. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, six people were rescued from...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Staying above average for some time

On Saturday, temperatures soared into the 70s around southeast Nebraska and in Lincoln. As Halloweekend continues, more clouds will filter into our area Saturday evening and through the day on Sunday. The result of this will be slightly warmer lows tonight and slightly cooler highs tomorrow. As we really start...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: NSP identifies motorcyclist involved in second fatal crash Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol identified the rider of the motorcycle as 25-year-old Hadeer Ali of Lincoln. According to NSP, a trooper first attempted to stop Ali while driving without license plates on O Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. Ali did not stop and instead sped away. The trooper did not pursue him.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 18 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Driver has life-threatening injuries after north Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in north Lincoln Sunday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at 14th and Superior Streets at 1:35 a.m. According to NSP, a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two killed in separate Lincoln motorcycle crashes Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police and Nebraska State Patrol said two fatal motorcycle crashes occurred Friday night. In one of the crashes, NSP said 25-year-old Hadeer Ali died after running from multiple traffic stops. Authorities said a trooper first tried pulling the 25-year-old over around 9:20 p.m. near 48th...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Police investigating crash that killed one

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A crash that occurred Friday night killed one man in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of N 11th St. and Adams St. for a reported crash at 7:00 p.m. The crash involved a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle. Officials...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Spreetail downsizes, number of layoffs unclear

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based Spreetail announced a number of layoffs on Thursday. The e-commerce company, who according to its website is “a full-service ecommerce accelerator” did not comment on the total number of layoffs. In a message sent out by Global CEO Brett Thome, the company is...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile Rolls Into Lincoln

The iconic 27 foot long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Lincoln on Thursday and will be making several stops through the weekend. Families can catch a glimpse of it at the Morrow Collision Trunk-Or-Treat event at 2801 N. 83rd Street Thursday evening from 5:30-8:00. On Friday the famous hot dog...
LINCOLN, NE

