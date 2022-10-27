Dodgers News: See How Far Fans Bleed Blue on a Map of the US

Dodgers fans travel all across the country

Baseball fans don't have to look very far to figure out Dodgers fans travel all across the country. Being one of the most storied franchises comes with its benefits but also means the negativity roams freely through more states than we can imagine.

A graphic displayed showed how the Dodgers primarily dominate the west coast, except for Seattle, but the graphic shows an interesting number of fans scatted through the middle of the country. Most notably, Arkansas and North Dakota are dominated by Dodgers fans.

Although it seems the Dodgers dominate the country from the west coast, clearly the Yankees dominate with 22 states rooting for the Yankees all season long. The Dodgers sit in second place with seven teams, but practically everywhere you look you will find some Yankees fans.

The two most beloved teams remain near the top of the league nearly every season and rightfully so. This season looks to cause a huge spin between the franchises with all the talk about Aaron Judge being linked to the Dodgers.

True Yankees fans will hate to see their start outfielder go while true Dodgers fans may be happy with the possibility of Judge while also realizing there are bigger holes to fill. This of course doesn't take away from the greatness of Judge, but rather what the Dodgers value more.

Whatever moves the Dodgers make, the old Dodgers faithful will still ride with the Dodgers even if it's in frustration. The biggest goal for the team is to not have them end up with another disappointing season after such high hopes heading into the postseason.