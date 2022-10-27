Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond’s North Side .

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified by police as 30-year-old Ronnell Wayne of Richmond — down and unresponsive in the apartment building’s courtyard.

According to police, Wayne had a severe gunshot injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 .

