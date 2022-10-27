ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r31wH_0ip7u9xY00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond’s North Side .

At around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported shooting.

Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified by police as 30-year-old Ronnell Wayne of Richmond — down and unresponsive in the apartment building’s courtyard.

According to police, Wayne had a severe gunshot injury and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 .

WRIC - ABC 8News

