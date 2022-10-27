Centre County Board of Elections releases voting reminder, voting details

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The deadline to request an Absentee or Mail-in ballot is approaching and the Centre County Board of Election is reminding individuals about some important details.

The last date to request one of those ballots is Tuesday, November 1 at 5 p.m. Additionally the deadline to return your ballot is Tuesday, Nov 8 at 8 p.m.

Additionally, the board has also announced several key details for Centre County residents who may be dropping off ballots.

If residents are returning their ballot at the Election Office at the Willowbank building, the office will remain open until 8 p.m. on election night.

If you plan to use a Centre County drop box, the secure ballot drop boxes will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 7. This is an adjustment from previous elections due to amendments to the pre-canvassing and canvassing requirements.

The board is encouraging residents to return ballots as soon as possible.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please feel free to contact the Election Office at 814-355-6709.

