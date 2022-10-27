Voter Guide: Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chair

Harry Johnston

Cherokee County Board of Commissioners Chair

REPUBLICAN

Harry Johnston

Name: Harry Johnston

Occupation: Chairman, Board of Commissioners. Retired CPA & Financial Manager

Party: Life-long Republican

Age: 69

Residence: Canton

Hometown: Canton

Family: spouse: Rebecca Wheeler Johnston, married 46 years. Children: Two grown children, three grandchildren.

Education/military service: Bachelor of business administration in finance and Master of Business

Administration in accounting from Georgia State University, CPA.

Have you served in elected office before: Yes, completing first four-year term as BOC Chairman. Previously served 14 years as BOC District 1 Commissioner.

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Cherokee County residents? And if elected, what will you do to address it?

All our biggest challenges involve growth. First, we need to control our residential growth so that it doesn’t overwhelm our infrastructure and destroy the small-town quality of life that makes Cherokee great. I’m one of the earliest, strongest, and longest-serving leaders for responsible growth management. We’ve made a real difference since slower-growth commissioners gained control of the BOC in 2007, reducing the annual growth rate from 5% then to 2% now. We must continue to have and follow a conservative land use plan.

Our plan calls for half the county’s land area to be held to the rural density standard of no more than one home per two acres. With some new help in the State Legislature, we’ve been able to improve all counties’ ability to resist undesirable city annexations. We have recently achieved working relationships with Holly Springs and Woodstock leadership to limit their annexation, while continuing to maintain good relations with the other cities. Second, we’ve got to keep the service levels up with the growth. We’ve planned carefully and worked hard to provide top-ranked public safety, parks, and other services while keeping our tax rates among the very lowest in Georgia.

2. What is your solution to Cherokee County’s traffic problems?

We’ve now built an excellent relationship with Georgia Department of Transportation. State highway improvements take many years. Our roads fell behind during the fast-growth era of 1990-2007. GDOT is working hard with us now to catch up, spending almost $100 million per year in Cherokee on state road improvements, including Georgia Highway 20 East. Georgia Highway 20 West is in design for expansion to four lanes from Canton to I-75 in Bartow County. The state will begin construction next year to extend four-lanes of Bells Ferry Road northward and replace the inadequate Little River Bridge. I continue to ask for more, and they promise more when those projects are done.

On county-maintained roads, there will always be needs, but we are keeping up pretty well. Unlike some neighboring counties, we’ve done it with no borrowing and no new taxes. Cherokee County is now spending about $30 million per year on county roads, including half of all SPLOST funds. The county has set aside $7 million and got additional funding from GDOT and ARC to make interim improvements to Highway 140 in the next five years to help alleviate traffic congestion.

3. Cherokee County has commissioned a needs assessment on the county’s housing inventory. What should the county do to address affordable housing?

We need to provide more work force housing for teachers, firefighters, police, and others who already live here and want to own a home. I’m not in favor of building affordable housing that attracts more people to move here just for affordable housing. But home values and rents have outstripped the ability of many low-to-moderate income families. We are getting quite a few new apartments, almost all in and approved by the cities, but very few are affordable on an income of $40,000 or less.

4. If elected, what will your approach be to new residential and commercial development in Cherokee?

I will follow our conservative land use plan, and make sure as we continue to grow, we do so at a pace that will not continue to overburden our roads and schools. Housing and commercial development remains strong, even with a responsible-growth land use plan that restrains quantity and improves quality. We need to continue to work to attract good jobs to Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Office of Economic Development is recognized as among the best in Georgia.

The Board of Commissioners funds its core operations and provides seed money for economic development projects. “Cherokee 75” business park has created about 2,000 new jobs and $500 million in new capital investment resulting in new non-residential tax revenue of more than $5 million per year. We are moving to open a new economic development corridor through appropriate property between Bluffs Parkway in Canton and the Cherokee Regional Airport near Ball Ground. I support additional expansion of our airport to open it to all corporate jets to help attract companies to locate here. I also support the continued growth of Northside Cherokee Hospital, which offers extensive services and has brought over 3,000 good new jobs.

5. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?

I am 100 percent dedicated to open government and I am always available to the residents of this county. I do my best to answer every phone call and email and provide residents the answers they need to their concerns and issues. I am also always available to meet with residents. In my first term as chairman, we created a communications director position to make information quickly available on important issues, including a report about what happens at our commission meetings available on social media and our website. I hold town hall meetings and attend the meetings of other elected officials so that I can provide information as needed. For the 20 years I have been in office, I have written a candid email report monthly to those who would like to receive it, letting them know of issues that we as a commission are facing, and what is coming up that might affect them. Anyone who would like to receive it can contact me at hjohnston@comcast.net to be added to the list.

DEMOCRAT

Patricia Stephenson

Name: Patricia Anne Stephenson

Occupation: Retired, United States Air Force (USAF), Veteran

Party: Democrat

Age: 55

Residence: Cherokee County, Woodstock

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Family: Raymond T. Stephenson (married 30 years, meet in Lakenheath, England); we have three children.

Education: Graduate, B.S in Business, cum laude from Hampton University 2003. Graduate, E.M.B.A in Business from Georgia State University 2012. Thesis: international Business and Manufacturing, traveled as a team to Shanghai, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to listen and learn about manufacturing abroad and its effect on the US economy.

Military Service: 20 plus years in the USAF; served in the following locations: Okinawa, Spain, Turkey England, Louisiana, Virginia, New Mexico

Have you served in elected office before: No

1. What is the greatest challenge facing Cherokee County residents? And if elected, what will you do to address it?

During a town hall meeting April 14, I asked the attendees to write down, on an index card, the questions or concerns he or she has for Cherokee County. The most repeated concern written down is for Affordable Housing. What I have done, and what I will continue to do is visit my surrounding neighborhoods, and those locations within the county that would make candidates for building affordable housing, without displacing current inhabitants—and possibly make way to build an affordable housing neighborhood for Seniors.

2. What is your solution to Cherokee County’s traffic problems?

Another big concern for residents that attended the meeting is increased traffic congestion, and anticipated traffic, as population density increases with even more housing zone developments in-work. Solutions could include a network of feeder roads with good, new, or repaired roads to offset the major traffic roads. Another solution is to widen alignments of existing roads, to make additional lanes.

Further still, with widening, create more exit or turn lanes so that families that live in Cherokee County can get around town without being halted by drive-thru or event traffic. Now is the time for Cherokee County director of transportation to ask County Residents what his or her traffic and building concerns are, so that infrastructure is addressed, new roads created, and improved for county residents, and our neighboring visitors.

3. Cherokee County has commissioned a needs assessment on the county’s housing inventory. What should the county do to address affordable housing?

To assess the county housing inventory, a committee needs to visit the neighborhoods within the county that are candidates for building affordable housing. Talk with residents about what it will take to build affordable housing. Then, build affordable housing for new homeowners and renters alike.

4. If elected, what will your approach be to new residential and commercial development in Cherokee?

I love the economic and commercial development growth within Cherokee County. However, I think it’s time to slow down and make sure (1), that our county has a forward-thinking approach to infrastructure, to sustain population growth and increased congestion. (2), I think it’s important for contractors building our new roads and housing, to announce and open jobs to Cherokee County residents first before announcing to general surrounding counties. (3), I also think it’s important for DOT contractors to hire and provide on-the-job-training, to increase skill sets and open the doors for promotions and other jobs within the DOT.

5. What can be done to make the county government more transparent to the public?

What can be done to make county government more transparent to the public is to start a conversation with all the people that live in the County, to include the following, but not limited to:

a. Ask county residents what his or her thoughts and concerns are about their neighborhood and ask for suggestions to help make the county better…give people what they want not what county government thinks they want.

b. Post the outcome of concerns as a “short-update” on the county’s Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter.

c. Advertise by visiting and inviting local business owners to meetings: reach out to all ethnicities within the County.

In closing, I am still learning what it will take to be a County Commissioner. I will continue to ask my fellow county neighbors their thoughts and concerns. I will reply to concerns, and I plan to continue visiting local businesses to check-in and invite owners and her or his to County meetings. finally, I will be transparent, and include all in the conversation about what’s happening in our Cherokee County.