Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Adult, juvenile injured in shooting at Chapel Ridge Apartments

GALLATIN, Tenn. -- A shooting at the Chapel Ridge apartments leaves an adult and a juvenile injured. Gallatin Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Chapel Ridge Apartments, 1590 Airport Road, on Sunday. They say the adult and juvenile victims have non-life threatening injuries. Police found the suspect with...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Man shot multiple times in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- An investigation is underway in Murfreesboro after a man is shot. A shooting occurred on the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Murfreesboro police say a man received multiple gunshot wounds. The victim went to the hospital by ambulance. His condition...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville Police: Help identify driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Ohio woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Thursday. Police found a silver Alfa Romeo on Friday which they believe was involved in the death of 61-year-old Amelia Lamping from Ohio. Lamping, who was visiting Nashville, was crossing Charlotte Pike at 22nd Avenue North with her husband when she was struck.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Everyone accounted for in 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A building is destroyed in a 3-alarm apartment fire in Antioch. A fire started before 5 a.m. in building A of the Brentridge Apartments, 1500 Brentridge Drive, the Nashville Fire Department said. Flames were through the roof when crews arrived on scene, prompting the fire to be upgraded to a 3-alarm.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Immersive King Tut exhibit opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a chance to surround yourself in ancient history, Immersive King Tut is now in Nashville. There are no artifacts in this exhibit—it’s virtual images surrounding his life projected on the walls. The exhibit opens Monday, Oct. 31 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville at...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Teams hit the gridiron for Week 11 of the Tennessee high school football season. Be sure to tune in to Football Frenzy Live (FFL) every Friday at 9:30 p.m. as we take you through the best games in Middle Tennessee.
MURFREESBORO, TN

