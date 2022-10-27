ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Erin’s Run returns to Bangor for 9th year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In downtown Bangor Sunday, an event to remember a Bangor woman, and to raise awareness for causes close to her heart. The ninth annual Erin’s Run was held along the waterfront Sunday morning. Erin Woolley, who passed away in 2010, worked for Partners for Peace,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Getting a jump start on Halloween

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in Orono getting into the Halloween spirit Sunday. Orono Trampoline Park, with some help from other local businesses held a truck or treat event Sunday afternoon. Each business decorated its store front and passed out candy. There was no shortage of costumes...from Marvel Superheroes to...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriners host trunk or treat

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a great day for some Trick-or-Treating at the Anah Shrine in Bangor. The Annual Trunk-or-Treat event IS hosted by the Anah Shrine Clowns, and Sunday’s beautiful weather welcomed a large crowd. From Frozen characters to friendly pirates, everyone was happy to have some spooky...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Mother, daughter continue Captain Nickels Inn restoration

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - There’s well over 100 years of history in the Captain Nickels Inn in Searsport. Now, the next chapter in its story is being written by a mother and daughter. For Dawn and Cassidy Gintz, getting the chance to own the inn has been a dream...
SEARSPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Howl-O-Run raises money for local animal shelter

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Runners, walkers, and their four-legged friends coming together for a worthy cause in Lamoine Sunday. The SPCA of Hancock County hosted its fourth annual Howl-O-Run 5K Walk and Run. More than 70 participants passed through a scenic route on Marlboro Beach in Lamoine. The animal shelter...
LAMOINE, ME
wabi.tv

‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

The Only Doughnut gives sneak peek into its operation in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - There is a place in Belfast that could take care of all your ‘doughnut’ needs. Owner of The Only Doughnut, Sherian Swindell, was a guest during our TV 5 Morning News. She invited our cameras in to witness where all the sweet magic happens.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome

Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Spooky tales fill La Rochelle Mansion and Museum in open house

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Bar Harbor Ghost Tours shared many haunting tales with visitors on Saturday. Admission for the open house was free at La Rochelle Mansion and Museum. Such a deal proved to be eerie-sistible for many in the area. Each of the building’s three floors had storytellers...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Plenty of scares and smiles at Fright at the Fort

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Serving up scares was the name of the game at the 21st Fright at the Fort Friday night. Historic Fort Knox in Prospect has been transformed into a haunted house, rife with zombies, skeletons and medical exhibits gone wrong. The nonstop screams from those who dared...
PROSPECT, ME
wabi.tv

Car crashes into Bangor’s Bull Moose

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A car crashed into a building in Bangor Friday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. at Bull Moose on Hogan Road. Police say the driver is okay after the slow speed crash took out a pole outside the store. All the stores in The Maine Square...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

The ‘Maine Harvest Festival’ Returns To Bangor Next Month

Get ready for two fun filled days at the Cross Insurance Center. Join people from the Greater Bangor area, all over Maine, northern New England and Canada to experience the fall harvest of over 200 Maine farmers, festival food producers and their amazing creations as they “Celebrate Farm Fresh!” at the 11th annual Maine Harvest Festival.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor extends Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you a Bangor resident looking to get ahead of the cold weather this winter?. The Community and Economic Development Department has extended the Heat Pump & Weatherization Assistance Grant Program as long as funding is available. The City will offer grants up of up $2,000...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Firehouse Subs honor National First Responders Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Firehouse Subs across the state are honoring national First Responders Day with a special offer. “We are celebrating them today with a free medium sub with any purchase,” Jeannie Wolkens said. Wolkens is the Waterville Area District Manager. She says first responders can go to...
WATERVILLE, ME

