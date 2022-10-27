ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 8 game: Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb highlight a receiver-heavy week

By Sloan Piva
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sporting News

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Bears score, takeaways: Dallas rolls past Chicago behind Tony Pollard's three rushing touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a golden opportunity in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, getting his fourth career start with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined with a knee injury, and he didn't disappoint: the 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 131 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns on a career-high 14 carries. His career day powered the Cowboys to a 49-29 win, running their record to 6-2 as they enter their Week 9 bye week.
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in an extensive shuffle to the Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings. The top of our rankings look pretty familiar, but it might be a bit jarring to see Tee Higgins (vs. Panthers in Week 9) in the top five and Chris Olave (vs. Ravens) in the top 10. More important, though, is further down the list where the sleepers and potential waiver-wire streamers live.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey THROWS for 1st TD with 49ers

The 49ers got creative on their second drive Sunday. On a second-and-8 from the Rams’ 34, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a backward pass to Christian McCaffrey, who straightened up and threw a dime to a wide open Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7. That’s the second year in a row the 49ers have had a position player throw a TD against the Rams. Last season Deebo Samuel hit Jauan Jennings for a score in LA.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game

Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
CHICAGO, IL
Sporting News

How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win

It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
thecomeback.com

Alvin Kamara set a NFL record after bulldozing through a crowd of defenders for a TD

New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara has been a remarkable performer for that franchise since their selection of him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (67th overall). Kamara has shown off great ability as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield; in each of his full NFL seasons to date, he’s played at least 13 regular season games and recorded more than 700 rushing yards and more than 400 receiving yards. And a receiving touchdown for the Saints Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a NFL record for consistent versatility:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?

The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

