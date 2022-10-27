Best NFL prop bets for every Week 8 game: Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb highlight a receiver-heavy week

Read full article on original website
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
Sporting News
Packers WR draft mistakes: Why Green Bay didn't take Tee Higgins, other big misses in recent drafts
The Packers aren't where they expected to be this year. They're 3-4 heading into Sunday's game with the Bills and their passing offense is the most pedestrian it has been under Aaron Rodgers. To make matters worse, Rodgers' frustration is bubbling over. He sounded off during the week about the mistakes his teammates are making.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 injuries: DK Metcalf, Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 8 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected. Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the...
Sporting News
Former Vikings DE Jared Allen 'legendary' for horseback Ring of Honor ceremony entrance
Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor on Sunday, and he made sure no one would forget the ceremony. Allen rode onto the field at halftime on horseback, six years after he announced his retirement by "riding off into the sunset" on a horse.
Sporting News
Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor
Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
Sporting News
Why ESPN's Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are calling Broncos vs. Jaguars in London
The NFL is headed overseas in Week 8 for a matchup between the Jaguars and Broncos in London. Jacksonville and Denver will head to Wembley Stadium to take part in the third NFL game played off of U.S. soil this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted two NFL games...
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalize divorce: Buccaneers QB confirms rumors in 'painful, difficult' announcement
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, officially ending their marriage of 13 years. The 45-year-old quarterback confirmed rumors Friday that he and Bundchen had filed for divorce in Florida. Brady said the aspect of getting divorced was "painful and difficult," but said the proceedings were handled amicably. He also expressed gratitude to his wife of 13 years while asking for privacy.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Bears score, takeaways: Dallas rolls past Chicago behind Tony Pollard's three rushing touchdowns
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard had a golden opportunity in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, getting his fourth career start with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined with a knee injury, and he didn't disappoint: the 2019 fourth-round pick ran for 131 yards and a career-high three rushing touchdowns on a career-high 14 carries. His career day powered the Cowboys to a 49-29 win, running their record to 6-2 as they enter their Week 9 bye week.
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks’ top two wide receivers were active to play Sunday against the Giants, after not practicing this past week.
Sporting News
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 9: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
Six teams are on bye this week, resulting in an extensive shuffle to the Week 9 fantasy WR PPR rankings. The top of our rankings look pretty familiar, but it might be a bit jarring to see Tee Higgins (vs. Panthers in Week 9) in the top five and Chris Olave (vs. Ravens) in the top 10. More important, though, is further down the list where the sleepers and potential waiver-wire streamers live.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 8 game
"Monday Night Football" continues with an AFC North battle in Week 8. Two familiar foes will go head-to-head as the Browns host the Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns (2-5) are looking to get their season back on track after losing four games in a row. Starting quarterback...
Christian McCaffrey THROWS for 1st TD with 49ers
The 49ers got creative on their second drive Sunday. On a second-and-8 from the Rams’ 34, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a backward pass to Christian McCaffrey, who straightened up and threw a dime to a wide open Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7. That’s the second year in a row the 49ers have had a position player throw a TD against the Rams. Last season Deebo Samuel hit Jauan Jennings for a score in LA.
Sporting News
Panthers' Steve Wilks details what he told DJ Moore after costly penalty vs. Falcons, ending in OT loss
The Panthers appeared to have pulled off a miracle comeback with 12 seconds left in their Week 8 game against the Falcons. P.J. Walker launched a 62-yard Hail Mary to DJ Moore, who managed to catch the pass five yards into the end zone. That tied the game at 34-all and positioned the Panthers to win the game with an extra point.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
Ezekiel Elliott Inactive for Bears-Cowboys NFL Week 8 Game
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the...
Sporting News
How a Jets roughing the passer penalty swung momentum, sparked Patriots historic win
It looked like the Patriots had made a critical mistake in the waning seconds of the first half in their Week 8 meeting with the Jets. Mac Jones was looking to pass on a first-and-10 with 37 seconds left in the half. However, he made a risky throw while under pressure that floated with ease to Jets defensive back Michael Carter.
thecomeback.com
Alvin Kamara set a NFL record after bulldozing through a crowd of defenders for a TD
New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara has been a remarkable performer for that franchise since their selection of him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (67th overall). Kamara has shown off great ability as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield; in each of his full NFL seasons to date, he’s played at least 13 regular season games and recorded more than 700 rushing yards and more than 400 receiving yards. And a receiving touchdown for the Saints Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a NFL record for consistent versatility:
Sporting News
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones risks fine with 'blind referee' Halloween costume: 'I had a lot of fun'
Jerry Jones delighted the internet on Sunday after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral. Unfortunately for him, the NFL might not find it so funny. In an image originally posted on his niece's Instagram account, the longtime Cowboys' owner was pictured dressed up as a referee with glasses and a walking stick. Take a look:
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
Sporting News
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
