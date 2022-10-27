Best NFL prop bets for every Week 8 game: Jaylen Waddle, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb highlight a receiver-heavy week

New Orleans Saints’ running back Alvin Kamara has been a remarkable performer for that franchise since their selection of him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft (67th overall). Kamara has shown off great ability as both a rusher and a receiver out of the backfield; in each of his full NFL seasons to date, he’s played at least 13 regular season games and recorded more than 700 rushing yards and more than 400 receiving yards. And a receiving touchdown for the Saints Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a NFL record for consistent versatility:

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO