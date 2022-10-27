Bears Week 8 injury report: Larry Borom, Armon Watts DNP Thursday

The Chicago Bears (3-4) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), where a couple notable veterans were sidelined.

Heading into this Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, the Bears are relatively healthy — except along the offensive line. Center Lucas Patrick landed on injured reserve with a toe injury and right tackle Larry Borom

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice:

Did not practice

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

RT Larry Borom (concussion)

C Lucas Patrick (toe)

DT Armon Watts (personal)

Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday that Lucas Patrick would land on injured reserve, and that’s what happened on Thursday. Patrick suffered a toe injury in Monday night’s win against the Patriots. Larry Borom is in concussion protocol, and he’s missed both practices this week. It’s another brutal blow to the offensive line, who are already down Cody Whitehair and now Patrick and Borom. Armon Watts also missed practice for a personal reason.

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Full participation