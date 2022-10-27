Read full article on original website
3 longtime Dodgers who (might have) played their final game in LA
Woah, man. It took Justin Turner nearly 10 days to process the Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason. It’s unclear if LA fans, even after the San Diego Padres’ elimination, have been able to do the same. The 111-win season went down the tubes, in...
South Side Sox
White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
Alex Cora Reveals Conversation With Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may not be managing in the postseason, however with this season’s Fall Classic featuring a few former players — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez — the skipper certainly has plenty of reason to stay tuned in this October. Cora managed...
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Chicago White Sox: What should team do with Jose Abreu?
Jose Abreu is a Chicago White Sox veteran, a fan favorite, and despite reduced power numbers in 2022, one of the core hitters. He’s also a free agent and he’s closer to the end of his prime career years than the beginning. With Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets...
Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone
Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Yardbarker
MLB insider doubts White Sox hire Ozzie Guillen due to “odd fit”
Because the World Series starts today between the Astros and Phillies, we aren’t likely to get much news about the White Sox’ managerial search until it ends. However, in what has been a relatively quiet process overall for the team, one major candidate has continued to gain and lose steam throughout.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Lose Game Four of 2016 World Series
On Oct. 29, 2016, the Chicago Cubs dropped Game 4 of the 2016 World Series to the Cleveland Indians by a score of 7-2. Cleveland was led by Corey Kluber, who pitched six innings, allowing a lone run in the first inning and picking up his second win of the series.
Yardbarker
Former Cub Kyle Schwarber Gifts America with a Free Taco
Just when you thought Kyle Schwarber could not be any more clutch in the World Series, he fools us all. With all eyes glued on Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, the former Chicago Cubs' slugger came up clutch for not only the Phillies but the entire country. With his stolen base in the seventh inning, fans can grab a free taco from Taco Bell.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Foul ball edition
Stan Hack, Cubs’ third baseman, couldn’t quite reach Pirates’ pinch-hitter Bill Salkeld’s foul into the box seats in the 9th inning of Chicago-Pittsburgh doubleheader opener at Wrigley Field. Hack has plenty of helpers as he leans over the infield tarpulin and box seat rail, but it did him no good. Cubs swept twin bill, 4-3 and 2-1.
Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change
The Cubs employed 14 different hitting coaches between 2012 and 2022. Now another change has been made.
Cubs: A Brandon Nimmo signing would solve the center field problem
Since fan favorite Dexter Fowler packed his bags for St. Louis following the 2016 season, the Cubs have lacked a consistent answer in center field. Albert Almora got more than a fair shot at becoming the long-term solution, but never took that next step offensively, and since his departure, Chicago has pieced it together with Ian Happ, Rafael Ortega, Cameron Maybin, Jason Heyward, Nico Hoerner and Christopher Morel, among others, seeing time in center.
Yardbarker
The White Sox Hold A Surprising Lead Over The Cubs
The Chicago White Sox may not have had a very successful season in 2022, but they still managed to be better than their crosstown rivals, the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox finished the regular season at 81-81, 11 games back of the first place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
