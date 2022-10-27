Safety agent who applied tourniquet to Tottenville High School shooting victim details dramatic episode

HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO