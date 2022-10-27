Safety agent who applied tourniquet to Tottenville High School shooting victim details dramatic episode

Read full article on original website
NYPD: Individuals sought in Tottenville High School shooting fled in stolen car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The five individuals sought for questioning in connection with the shooting outside Tottenville High School fled the location in a silver 2004 Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen, according to the NYPD. The vehicle was being operated by an additional unknown individual, police said.
NBC New York
5 Wanted for Staten Island High School Shooting Fled in Stolen Car: Cops
The five suspects being sought in Tuesday's shooting of a 14-year-old student outside a Staten Island school took off in a reportedly stolen vehicle, according to authorities. New surveillance images released by the NYPD on Saturday show the silver 2004 Toyota Corolla officials said was reported stolen on Monday, one day before the shooting, and used to flee the scene.
In aftermath of Tottenville HS shooting, head of the NYPD School Safety division details plan to protect Staten Island kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the aftermath of the shooting outside Tottenville High School which left a 14-year-old student wounded, calls for a more robust police presence around borough schools have only intensified as well as ways to better protect students and staff. As police continue their search for...
Detectives investigating police-involved shooting on Long Island
Police say it happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday in Copiague and involved a Town of Babylon Park Ranger.
NBC New York
3 Hospitalized After Shooting at Busy NYC Intersection: Police
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Shots fired in Port Richmond prompts investigation by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gun was fired in Port Richmond on Thursday evening. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting about four shots fired on Seymour Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. A silver vehicle allegedly...
Alert mom flags cops about missing girl, 12, on Staten Island Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alert mom noticed a 12-year-old girl who’d been missing more than a month riding the Staten Island Ferry Saturday. The NYPD confirmed to PIX11 News Saturday night the mother flagged police officers who were riding the ferry and told them the girl looked like the 12-year-old who never came […]
News 12
NYPD seeks 3 suspects wanted in wave of armed robberies
Police say a group of men have been robbing people at gunpoint across the New York City – one of which occurring in the Bronx. The three suspects hit five different times between Oct. 24 and 27, according to authorities. Police say their intended victim managed to escape during the fifth attempt.
Ambulance stolen from Brooklyn hospital is recovered 6 miles away
An ambulance was stolen from a Brooklyn hospital Sunday and the thief who took it on a six-mile joyride has not yet been arrested, police said.
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Talking school safety following shooting of student, 14, at Tottenville High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - A 14-year-old freshman was shot outside Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said that five assailants wearing ski masks perpetrated the attack and fled the scene. A law enforcement source told the Advance that the victim was not the intended target of the attack. The gunfire was apparently aimed at another person in the shooting victim’s vicinity.
Brooklyn Halloween party shooting leaves one dead, one wounded
A shooting at an all-night Halloween party in Brooklyn left one man dead and a woman wounded early Sunday, according to police. Shots rang out inside the party at a rental space above a restaurant equipment store on Atlantic Ave. near Grand Ave. in Crown Heights around 6:20 a.m., cops said. Michael St. John, 28, was shot in the back and died at the scene. A 51-year-old woman blasted in the ...
Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash
HOLMDEL, NJ – A man fleeing police in a stolen car attempted to carjack several drivers after exiting his crashed vehicle that had just burst into flames. According to police, Justin F. Chacon, 33, with addresses in Old Bridge and Brooklyn, was charged with three counts of first-degree Carjacking and single counts of third-degree Motor Vehicle Theft, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Resisting Arrest. The incident happened on Route 35 early Wednesday morning. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said shortly after 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Holmdel Township Police Department The post Armed carjacker shot by police in Middletown after fiery crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
Long Island husband and wife fatally struck by car while crossing the street
A Long Island couple was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
Former NYC Transit President Sarah Feinburg assaulted in Manhattan: Reports
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sarah Feinburg, former NYC Transit president, was assaulted on a New York City street last Thursday. The attack was random and unprovoked, police said. The incident occurred on the corner of W. 21st Street and Sixth Avenue in Chelsea at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday while she was waiting to cross the street.
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
‘Root causes’ and ‘overlapping solutions’: Shedding light on intersections of domestic violence and gun violence
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y -- The Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV), in honor of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recently hosted its first-ever virtual presentation on the intersections of domestic violence and gun violence in the community. “Domestic violence and gun violence stem from similar...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
