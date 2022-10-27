Read full article on original website
Related
everettpost.com
Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire
Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Strong winds fan flames as Whatcom home burns
Firefighters searched for a person they were told was inside, but everyone got out safely.
21-year-old shot, killed during altercation at Halloween party in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police are investigating after an altercation led to a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Bellingham on Friday. At about 11:59 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Myrtle Street. Arriving officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot...
These changes could be coming soon for Bellingham’s curbside recycling
“It’s time to have a discussion about changing the collection method and automating and reducing the number of trucks on the road.”
Oxygen tanks explode as Whatcom house burns to the frame
Chief reminds people to be careful with wood stoves and chimneys as the weather gets colder, and to make sure smoke detectors are in place and working.
kpug1170.com
BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
Here’s why popular Larrabee State Park trail will be closed for several months
New trail, boardwalks are part of plan for new path to waterfront.
With 50 years of heating expertise, they’re looking after customers and the planet
Heat pumps are currently one of the most energy-efficient methods to heat and cool a building.
whatcom-news.com
Heavy rains from “atmospheric river type” event are in the extended weather forecast
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are watching a potential atmospheric river weather event late next week. There is currently multiple signs of potential AR type moisture moving towards the area at the end of the extended forecast period. [We] will reflect high prob of rain for now and iron out the details as time gets closer.
Weekend storm will bring wind, rain and rising water to Whatcom. What about Halloween?
Nooksack will rise, but no flooding is imminent.
idesignarch.com
Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement
Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
Western Front
Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 Whatcom County EMS initiative
In 2016, Whatcom County voters approved an EMS tax levy to maintain and support county medical response and paramedic units for six years. The levy is up for renewal this year, and voter approval would double the current levy, increasing this homeowner property tax to about 29 cents per $1,000 assessed value for another six years.
KGMI
Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
kpug1170.com
Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges
FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
Comments / 0