Ferndale, WA

everettpost.com

Firefighters Transport Three People Injured in House Fire

Firefighters transported three people with smoke inhalation and burn injuries to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, following a Marysville house fire Thursday night. Marysville Fire District firefighters provided advanced life support to a critically injured woman in her 50s. Firefighters also treated a seriously injured man in his 50s...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
kpug1170.com

BPD seeking suspect from Ferndale after wild RV chase

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are looking for a Ferndale man who led officers on a wild chase in an RV Wednesday night, October 26th. Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says patrol officers noticed an RV belonging to 37-year-old Marcos Salinas parked at some gas pumps in the 4200 block of Meridian Street just after 10 p.m.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Heavy rains from “atmospheric river type” event are in the extended weather forecast

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office are watching a potential atmospheric river weather event late next week. There is currently multiple signs of potential AR type moisture moving towards the area at the end of the extended forecast period. [We] will reflect high prob of rain for now and iron out the details as time gets closer.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
idesignarch.com

Modern Lake House Makes Iconic Architectural Statement

Bellingham, Washington – This luxury lakeside estate in Bellingham is sited on 2.5 private acres with over 200 feet of waterfront with spectacular views of Lake Whatcom. Built by Chesmore Buck Architecture, the design used the existing foundation for the 3,200 square foot home. The goal was to keep every tree on site.
BELLINGHAM, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Ferry reservations open November 1

Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Wind Advisory in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties

BELLINGHAM, Wash. Get prepared for a fall windstorm today, Thursday, October 27th. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Wind Advisory for Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, San Juan County and the Admiralty Inlet area. The advisory says we can expect south winds 25 to 35 mph...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

High winds roar through the Pacific NW

Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
EVERETT, WA
kpug1170.com

Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges

FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
FERNDALE, WA

