ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls

BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter

Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs

[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter

Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy