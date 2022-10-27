Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prepare Your Finances for a Recession Despite Strong GDP Report, Warn Financial Advisors: ‘Plan for More Disruption'
U.S. gross domestic product grew by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated Thursday. That growth follows a shrinking economy in the first half of the year. But consumers shouldn't be lulled into a false sense of security, according to economists and...
Wallops to launch Antares mission to ISS this week, and here's where to watch and more
Sunday, Nov. 6, will be a busy day for Virginia's Wallops Flight Facility as Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station is set to lift off from its launchpad. The Antares rocket launch is scheduled for 5:50 a.m., from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
Lawmakers Urge Tech CEOs to Do More to Help Iranian Protesters Circumvent Internet Censorship
A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers urged several U.S. tech CEOs to do more to help the Iranian people stay connected to the internet as their government seeks to censor communications amid ongoing protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality...
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
