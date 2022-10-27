ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Bayside Academy wins 6A volleyball title

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ck1F6_0ip7rNCG00

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy’s streak of winning consecutive state championships grew to 21 Thursday when the Lady Admirals defeated Spanish Fort 3-2 to win the 6A Volleyball State Championship in Birmingham.

Bayside won the fifth and deciding set 15-12. The Toros have beaten Bayside in three out of four sets in the regular season. It is the school’s 21st straight State Championship in volleyball, a national record.

Bayside Academy volleyball moved up in class to 6A this season due to the AHSAA competitive balance rule. The Lady Admirals have now won state titles in every classification except 7A. This is Bayside’s 31st overall championship in the sport and 28th for Hall of Fame coach Ann Schilling.

Bayside junior Blakeley Robbins was the tournament MVP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

McGill-Toolen wins 7A volleyball title

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen Catholic High School defeated Bob Jones High School 3 sets to 1 Thursday in Birmingham to win the 7A volleyball championship. The victory gives the Dirty Dozen 22 state titles, the second most in AHSAA history and the most for a school competing in the state’s largest classification.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Lions fall to Fairhope in final game

BIRMINGHAM —The green turf was barely visible. Half an hour after Class 7A No. 8 Fairhope High School beat Briarwood 44-22 on Friday night at Lions Pride Stadium, the home team faithful remained. Sure, the Lions would rather have sent their seniors out with a win, but the class...
FAIRHOPE, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Band of the Week: Bayside Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Bayside Academy Marching Band for winning JBT Power Band of the Week for week ten of Friday Night Football Fever! This year’s Student Band Leader is Lanee Imperato and Band Director is Madison Harry. The Bayside Academy band program consists of over 100 students in grades 5-12. The band program includes the […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Legendary Georgia football coach born in Mobile dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director has passed away. Vince Dooley, 90, was a native of Mobile and attended Auburn University in the 1950s. UGA hired him as a head coach of the football team in 1964. Dooley went on to win 201 games and a national […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 11)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the week for Week 11! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Reminder: Lifeguard season ends in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Here’s a reminder if you head out on the water. Lifeguards will not be on regular duty again until March of next year. A Facebook post by Orange Beach Surf Rescue said their beach season ended Friday. The post says patrols and response will be limited until March 2023. They […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Village Living

Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year

Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Superintendent of Archdiocese schools announces retirement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The superintendent of schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile has announced she is retiring at the end of the school year. Gwen Byrd has been the superintendent for almost 40 years and served in the archdiocese for 46 years in various positions. She was recently honored for her leadership by the […]
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph. Two tornadoes with winds below 72 mph were confirmed in Alabama, one in Mobile and one in Theodore, with surveyors still looking at damage. Images of multiple funnel clouds were captured Saturday in southwest Alabama. Isolated damage was reported to roofs, trees and outbuildings. Surveyors say other damage in Mississippi came from straight-line winds.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local family captures tornado on video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Halloween events in George, Greene counties

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Dozens of fall festivals and trick-or-treating opportunities are available in southeast Mississippi during Halloween weekend. Trick-or-treat hours for the towns in George and Greene counties are: Leakesville – Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. (Participating homes and businesses to be posted by Main Street Leakesville Organization) Lucedale – Monday, Oct. 31, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy