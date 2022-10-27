Read full article on original website
Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a crash Friday night killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time of the incident. Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim had been struck by a vehicle. The...
Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting on the inland side of Pawleys Island. It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said a man was injured and taken to the...
4 teens wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four teenagers to the hospital. Police said the victims of the shooting are 15, 17, 18 and 19 years old. Three of them are male and one is female, Sgt. Lee Mixon said. Police responded...
Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 shortly after 10:30 p.m. for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities […]
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.
Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
Officials: Child flown to hospital following four-wheeler crash in Colleton Co.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a child was seriously injured after a four-wheeler crash that happened Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the small child was taken by her parents to meet with fire-rescue crews near Cottageville Highway. The child was treated and transported to a CARE Flight located on a […]
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
Police: Motorcyclist ‘popped a wheelie’ before South Carolina crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It […]
CPD seeking info on King Street Assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
