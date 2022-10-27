ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a crash Friday night killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time of the incident. Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim had been struck by a vehicle. The...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Saturday shooting on the inland side of Pawleys Island. It happened on Bertha Lane; deputies have not said the exact time the incident took place. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said a man was injured and taken to the...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
FOX8 News

Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 shortly after 10:30 p.m. for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County and Kingstree Fire Departments are warning consumers not to use kerosene purchased at a Kingstree business. The departments received information that kerosene sold at Tanners Money Saver, located at 209 Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree is contaminated, Williamsburg County Fire Capt. William Horton said.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD seeking info on King Street Assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy