Valley Head, AL

Woman killed in crash near Valley Head

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Valley Head woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) say 35-year-old Yuliana O. Meza of Valley Head was killed when the truck she was a passenger in struck a tree.

Officials claim Meza was not using a seatbelt when the wreck happened. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck’s driver, Diego Gonzalez, 35, of Valley Head, was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on DeKalb County Road 1001, around five miles west of Valley Head.

