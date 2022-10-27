ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter

By John Houghton
 3 days ago

FRESNO, CALIF. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness.

According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues.

UPholdings, RH Community Builders, and the County of Fresno will turn the site into 141 units of permanently affordable housing.

Crossroads Village originally opened in February 2021 to give immediate longer-term housing to those experiencing homelessness and to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Crossroads Village was the only Central Valley recipient of an Accelerator Tier 2 award, officials say.

The Accelerator award, coupled with funding awarded under the No Place Like Home and Housing for Healthy California programs, will allow the County of Fresno and developers to fulfill the Home key requirements to develop the site into quality, permanent housing.

These apartments will include complete kitchens and private, exterior entrances and balconies. The renovations will begin in Spring 2023 and are expected to take 18 months to complete, officials say.

Christine Montelongo
3d ago

I live at crossroads village . and was told I'm going to be homeless again or go to a shelter because we have to move so the renovations can start. I called the maps to see if I can get a emergency housing voucher and was told they oy help you 1time . RH builders is receiving all this money and MAPS is a joke too . it all sounds good in the media but talk to someone like me who has experienced the process . It's a bunch of hype everyone involved in the homeless project don't care they all are just collecting there paychecks .And by this renovation at the crossroads is putting people back on the streets . the staff doesn't care there is no one checking grounds for cleanliness. lobby glass doors are dirty for weeks . floors are dirty . except for the office of course they have to make it look good .

Christine Montelongo
3d ago

The case managers . Well guess what they are just collecting thier paychecks too.Nobody in the program really cares about the homeless . it's all a facade .

