Phoenins Suns center Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Deandre Ayton is set to miss at least a week due to a sprained ankle. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Biyombo, as the veteran will hope to provide a steadying presence for the Suns.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO