Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 Daily Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in Week 8
We have a lot of pieces on numberFire geared toward helping you figure out which players you should roster in your DFS contests on FanDuel, but an important aspect of the DFS process is figuring out who you shouldn't play. Narrowing down your list of potential plays by avoiding those...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Saturday in World Series Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Vierling for 0.9 hits,...
numberfire.com
Bismack Biyombo starting for Suns Sunday in place of injured Deandre Ayton
Phoenins Suns center Bismack Biyombo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Deandre Ayton is set to miss at least a week due to a sprained ankle. As a result, there is a vacancy in the starting five. For now, that role will go to Biyombo, as the veteran will hope to provide a steadying presence for the Suns.
numberfire.com
Bulls starting Zach LaVine (injury management) for inactive Ayo Dosunmu (back) on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (injury management) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. LaVine will make his return after he sat out on Friday night for injury management reasons. In 33.6 expected minutes, our models project LaVine to score 34.4 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 21.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 8 matchup
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week 8's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Landry will be inactive for his fourth straight game with an ankle ailment. In a matchup against a Las Vegas team ranked 23rd in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, Marquez Callaway should see more time on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee) available for Week 8
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 8's game against the Detroit Lions. Mostert was limited at practice again on Friday but will not carry and injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Lions. Our models expect him to handle 15.4 rushing attempts and catch 1.3 passes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 10/28/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Rockets on Sunday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Smith is dealing with a sprained ankle, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he is getting the green light from the training staff to take the court.
numberfire.com
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable for Dallas in Week 8
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) is listed as questionable for Week 8's contest against the Chicago Bears. Schultz's Week 8 status is currently in limbo after three limited sessions with a knee injury. Expect Jake Ferguson to see more snaps if Schultz is inactive or limited against a Bears' team ranked fifth (5.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) out again for Thunder on Saturday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Giddey continues to deal with an ankle injury and will remain sidelined on Saturday. His next chance to return will come against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Thunder have a...
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
numberfire.com
Damian Jones coming off Lakers' bench Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the Anthony Davis is back in there down low. Jones is reverting to the bench as a result. Our models...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
numberfire.com
Robert Covington (health protocols) ruled out for Clippers Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will not play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Covington has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the veteran wing will be forced to miss Sunday's game - and likely more. In 5...
Comments / 0