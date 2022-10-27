Read full article on original website
Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week
Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision
The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
Packers lose to Bills, but show fight in second-half performance
Beating the Buffalo Bills on the road was never going to be an easy task, but the Green Bay Packers showed fight and put in a respectable performance against the AFC leaders. The Bills have more talent on both sides of the ball. It’s why they have only lost one game all season.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
