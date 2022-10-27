ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Todd Bowles wasting time with obvious Buccaneers decision

The Buccaneers don’t need to let Byron Leftwich coach one more game this season. Todd Bowles needs to fire his offensive coordinator immediately. The Buccaneers need to make moves as soon as possible if they want to save their season. What we have seen from this team so far...
TAMPA, FL
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
