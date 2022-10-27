ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things are not always as they seem

“Just look at her — not a care in the world.” “If only I had his looks/job/money …”. Go ahead — admit it. You’ve caught yourself making snap judgments like these about people around you — or those on television or online.
Solving the teacher shortage in West Virginia

As I have often said, there is no other profession, perhaps short of the medical profession, that has such a great impact on people’s lives as education. No matter what field you go into, it all starts with education. We are reliant upon teachers. Many of us have seen...
