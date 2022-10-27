Read full article on original website
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia nonprofit group said Monday it has been awarded $100,000 in grants for monkeypox vaccination and education efforts among LGTBQ individuals in 13 Appalachian states. The Community Education Group received $50,000 grants each from Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare to develop and distribute...
Fort Hill, S.C. man escapes injury in airplane mishap
ACCIDENT — A Fort Hill, S.C. man escaped serious injury Friday evening in an airplane incident at the Garrett County Airport. According to Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately observed a 1972 Bellanca 7KCAB monoplane overturned off the runway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, identified as Thomas Rood, attempted to land and a wind gust caused him to lose control of the airplane. Subsequently, the airplane traveled off the runway and overturned.
West Virginia University pilot project shows promise in improving coordination between substance use providers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An initiative aimed at improving coordination among Harrison County service providers to improve linkages to care for people with substance use disorder has completed its first year with promising results. In one year, the pilot project led by the West Virginia University Office of...
Possible winter 'tridemic' of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 raises concern among health professionals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Hospitals in West Virginia are already feeling the strain of an early and severe RSV season, and officials fear the state may be entering what some are calling an infectious disease “tridemic” in the winter months. Preliminary data from the Centers for...
Friendsville man dies in Friday vehicle crash
FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Friendsville man died Friday in a vehicle crash. According to the report, police were called to Rt. 42 (Friendsville Rd.) at Klotz Road, Friendsville for a two-vehicle collision at approximately 6:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
WVU Basketball Kedrian Johnson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in …
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Charles Woods TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods battled back from injury to play against TCU, and despite a heavy brace did well in helping his team combat some of the Horned Frogs' shorter passing plays. Big strikes on deep crosses and angle routes were tougher sledding, and contributed heavily to WVU's defeat.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
Report: North Central West Virginia economic growth to surpass state, national averages from 2023-2027
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Although the area has faced some struggles over the past couple of years, North Central West Virginia has been one of a few regions in the state to record steady economic growth over the past decade, according to a recently published report from the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
Making the Grade: W.Va. officials look to future of education
CHARLESTON — It is no secret that educational attainment by West Virginia students in the areas of math and reading was low even before the COVID-19 pandemic drove those scores lower, but education leaders in the state are looking to reverse the trend. Last week, the National Assessment of...
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
Voters should send lawmakers clear message by rejecting Amendment 2
As early voting has begun in West Virginia, the contentious debate over Amendment 2 between Gov. Jim Justice and legislative leaders continues. The amendment would allow the Legislature to change state tax code that has been set by constitutional mandate for nearly 100 years.
