Reno mayor candidate Lorton to homeless: Get in a shelter or get arrested

Candidate George “Eddie” Lorton sat down this week to talk about his run for Reno mayor, dishing out ways he’d like to see the city run differently.

He faces incumbent Hillary Schieve for the third time.

Lorton and Schieve did not come to a mutual agreement on a debate, so the Reno Gazette Journal and "Nevada Newsmakers" questioned them separately. You can read the article on Schieve's August appearance here .

Here’s a look at three highlights from his appearance on “Nevada Newsmakers,” where he was interviewed by former RGJ reporter Ray Hagar and me, Mark Robison, the RGJ’s local government reporter.

• Homeless arrests: Lorton wants to enforce laws against littering, loitering and trespassing. They either need to be in a shelter or in jail, he said.

“I’m not going to let them sit in business owners’ doorways and camp on the river,” he said.

“If I pull up in my motorhome and I start bathing in the river and going to the bathroom in the river and throwing trash in the river, I'm gonna get arrested. So therefore I believe in enforcing the current law on the books and meeting with the new (yet-to-be-hired police) chief to see what else they need so we can clean our city up.”

• Selling off city properties: Lorton said he wouldn't spend city money on art projects or “subsidizing" the Reno Aces ballpark. Instead, he would sell off certain city properties to pay down debt and use it for more police.

“I know how to cut the fat so we can move forward, and we'll have plenty of money after we sell off certain properties like The (Reno) Ballroom,” he said.

He said the entity behind the Eldorado casino controls the ballroom.

“They do a four or five events a year so and we're footing the bill for it,” he said. “So that's going to stop. We're going to sell off some of the city-owned properties – not open space – and put it on the tax rolls, which will make us more money. We'll quit subsidizing everybody.”

• Working with the city manager: If Lorton wins, he’ll have to work closely with city manager Doug Thornley.

“I don’t know the man but I know he was in the pocket of developers in Sparks,” he said.

Thornley was assistant city manager in Sparks. He was also a lawyer with Holland & Hart, which represented land development companies, as well as a lobbyist for NAIOP, a commercial development association.

Lorton criticized the city of Reno for giving Thornley a $100,000 raise.

“When our city is struggling and we're closing senior centers, you're going to spend the money frivolously like that?” he said of the raise. “I will never do that.”

Lorton said he’ll judge Thornley on whether he does a good job.

“I hope we can work together,” he said.

