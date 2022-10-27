ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno mayor candidate Lorton to homeless: Get in a shelter or get arrested

By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

Candidate George “Eddie” Lorton sat down this week to talk about his run for Reno mayor, dishing out ways he’d like to see the city run differently.

He faces incumbent Hillary Schieve for the third time.

Lorton and Schieve did not come to a mutual agreement on a debate, so the Reno Gazette Journal and "Nevada Newsmakers" questioned them separately. You can read the article on Schieve's August appearance here .

Here’s a look at three highlights from his appearance on “Nevada Newsmakers,” where he was interviewed by former RGJ reporter Ray Hagar and me, Mark Robison, the RGJ’s local government reporter.

• Homeless arrests: Lorton wants to enforce laws against littering, loitering and trespassing. They either need to be in a shelter or in jail, he said.

“I’m not going to let them sit in business owners’ doorways and camp on the river,” he said.

“If I pull up in my motorhome and I start bathing in the river and going to the bathroom in the river and throwing trash in the river, I'm gonna get arrested. So therefore I believe in enforcing the current law on the books and meeting with the new (yet-to-be-hired police) chief to see what else they need so we can clean our city up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcCgZ_0ip7p1n700

• Selling off city properties: Lorton said he wouldn't spend city money on art projects or “subsidizing" the Reno Aces ballpark. Instead, he would sell off certain city properties to pay down debt and use it for more police.

“I know how to cut the fat so we can move forward, and we'll have plenty of money after we sell off certain properties like The (Reno) Ballroom,” he said.

He said the entity behind the Eldorado casino controls the ballroom.

“They do a four or five events a year so and we're footing the bill for it,” he said. “So that's going to stop. We're going to sell off some of the city-owned properties – not open space – and put it on the tax rolls, which will make us more money. We'll quit subsidizing everybody.”

• Working with the city manager: If Lorton wins, he’ll have to work closely with city manager Doug Thornley.

“I don’t know the man but I know he was in the pocket of developers in Sparks,” he said.

Thornley was assistant city manager in Sparks. He was also a lawyer with Holland & Hart, which represented land development companies, as well as a lobbyist for NAIOP, a commercial development association.

Lorton criticized the city of Reno for giving Thornley a $100,000 raise.

“When our city is struggling and we're closing senior centers, you're going to spend the money frivolously like that?” he said of the raise. “I will never do that.”

Lorton said he’ll judge Thornley on whether he does a good job.

“I hope we can work together,” he said.

• Watch or listen: To hear more from Lorton, including his views on downtown crime, efforts to debate Schieve and downtown redevelopment, check out the full show via the video embedded at the top of this story or at nevadanewsmakers.com . Or listen by searching for “Nevada Newsmakers” on your podcast player.

• Schieve on “Nevada Newsmakers”: Watch Mayor Schieve during her own appearance on the show in August where she talks about her visions for the city, including making Reno’s bowling stadium a home for esports tournaments. You can also read Hagar’s story about her proposal and other topics here .

• Lorton live: The Nevada Globe is hosting a “debate” between the mayoral candidates, which Schieve has not agreed to. Lorton will take questions from Globe writer Megan Barth and America Matters Media radio host Eddie Floyd. It’ll be at 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 27 at the Grand Sierra Resort.

• Lorton and Schieve on the issues: Read my overview of the mayor’s race with highlights from three questions for each candidate here .

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here – 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here . Follow him @GreaterReno , Facebook.com/GreaterReno , and Instagram.com/GreaterRenoRGJ .

Comments / 49

Poonjobi
2d ago

How about they find solutions for the homeless instead of threatening jail. Stop shutting down people who try to help with little houses or build more shelters that javelin some privacy. I've met numerous people there who really should be in a mental hospital, bring those back. You can't just send people to jail because they can't afford a house or can't better themselves. There are so many that wish their circumstances were different, go to work everyday, but couldn't pay rent. There need's to be solutions not threats.

Reply(10)
9
Rural Life
2d ago

I couldn't agree more with his statement. and Douglas County we don't have this problem because our Sheriff Department removes them immediately. also we are a red County and Republican run County are extremely clean and sanitized from the filth

Reply
3
Annette Hodge
2d ago

im sorry to say but everybody and everyone pointing fingures and passing judgement about the homeless ...remember u got 3 fingers pointing back at u ...furthermore i dont know too many people that r not just one paycheck away from being homeless themselves ...seriously put them in jail ...what a joke jail is not gonna solve our homeless problem it will be just like another shelter and drug addiction ,mental illness and etc doesnt just show up in the poor and the homeless it happens in all walks of life any and every income bracket and every race etc

Reply
2
 

