ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Driver Reportedly Killed By Her Passenger In Middle Of DC Intersection

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTfeQ_0ip7p0uO00
Stoplight Photo Credit: Image by Holger Schué from Pixabay

A woman is dead after being allegedly shot by her passenger while she was driving in DC, authorities say.

Police were alerted of a crashed vehicle around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, according to the DC Police Department.

Detectives say that upon arrival, they found a single vehicle crashed into a telephone pole. Investigation suggests that the passenger of the vehicle shot the driver of the vehicle, causing the crash and the driver's death.

The female passenger is believed to have shot the driver while they were stopped at a red light an intersection. Police say that they believe the suspect pulled the trigger as the light turned green.

This investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Washington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Upworthy

13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.

This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
OAK PARK, MI
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
connect-bridgeport.com

Law Enforcement Need Help in Identifying Individual

Although details are limited, the Westover Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying individual shown in the photo here. The reason for the assistance needed is not listed. If you can identify the individual, call (304)-296-6576. Individuals can also provide any information or assistance, you can contact them...
Vice

Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed

Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison

The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Daily Voice

2 Drivers Dead In Wrong-Way Parkway Crash

Two drivers died in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday, Oct. 21, authorities said. Cortney Downey, of Northfield, and Michelle ross, of North Carolina, collided in Little Egg Harbor Township around 9:30 p.m., causing Ross' 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander to overturn, New Jersey State Police said. Downey, 32,...
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Nik

The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row

Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy