Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Hit At Car Wash On Route 1 In Peabody

A pedestrian-involved crash at a car wash caused significant delays on a major route in Peabody, authorities and reports said.

The incident happened at the Turnpike Car Wash on Route 1 in Peabody around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, WCVB reports . Both lanes of Route 1 and the ramp to I-95 south were both closed as a result, MassDOT said on Twitter.

WCVB reports a woman was hit by a vehicle while inside one of the car wash's self-serve bay. She was later airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious lower-body injuries.

The roadway was reopened about 30 minutes later but residual delays were expected. More information will be provided once it is made available.