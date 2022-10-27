ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peabody, MA

Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Hit At Car Wash On Route 1 In Peabody

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A pedestrian-involved crash at a car wash caused significant delays on a major route in Peabody, authorities and reports said.

The incident happened at the Turnpike Car Wash on Route 1 in Peabody around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, WCVB reports . Both lanes of Route 1 and the ramp to I-95 south were both closed as a result, MassDOT said on Twitter.

WCVB reports a woman was hit by a vehicle while inside one of the car wash's self-serve bay. She was later airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious lower-body injuries.

The roadway was reopened about 30 minutes later but residual delays were expected. More information will be provided once it is made available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
PEABODY, MA
MassLive.com

Peabody woman charged after N.H. rollover crash Sunday morning

A Peabody woman has been charged with allegedly causing a single-vehicle rollover crash in Seabrook, N.H., just over the state line, Sunday morning. Samantha Famolare, 30, is charged with operating after revocation or suspension of a license and reckless driving. At 3:04 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of...
SEABROOK, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
CBS Boston

Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence

METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. Police are still investigating and no charges have been released. 
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

Alleged shoplifter stabs clerk upon confrontation in North Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person described as a shoplifter by police stabbed a store clerk in the shoulder Saturday night. MBTA Transit Police said a store clerk from a business on Causeway Street followed the alleged shoplifter into North Station at 10:30 p.m. Upon confrontation, the person stabbed the clerk in the shoulder.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Dump truck rolls into parked cars in Reading

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall. Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family...
READING, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

‘Do You See It?' Passerby Spots Crashed Car Hidden in the Woods

An elderly driver has an eagle-eyed passerby to thank for helping them get rescued from a crash in New Hampshire earlier this week. The Candia Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page late Wednesday of a car that had driven off Route 101 and was almost completely obscured by trees and underbrush. The only real clue that a car was in there was the glow of its red tail lights.
CANDIA, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester police investigating report of shooting

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A report of a shooting in Manchester is under investigation. Manchester police said around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police received a report of gunshots in the area of Oak and Myrtle streets and officers working in the area also heard the shots. Responding officers spoke to...
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy