Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
cbs7.com
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
8th grader arrested for telling bus driver he would bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says an 8th grader has been arrested Thursday. The boy, who goes to the Alternative Center, reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun to school the next day and shoot up the school. This student was...
Midland ISD holding community feedback meeting for superintendent search
ODESSA, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding another community meeting regarding feedback for the superintendent search on Oct. 27. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Legacy High School. Attendees are welcome to comment on what they would like the district to look for...
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon. According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
virtualbx.com
James Segrest Stadium – Odessa College
Scope of work consists of the construction of a new restroom building, concessions building decorative fence, entrance structure, bleachers on the west and east sides with a total seating of 800 with a press box on the west side bleachers, shade structures, concrete flatwork, landscaping, irrigation, site lighting, field lighting, decorative fencing, chin link fencing, exercise area, artificial turf areas, and miscellaneous site amenities.
Affidavit: Texas woman accused of stalking family of police officer who once arrested her
A Texas woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her.
Odessa Police investigating shooting near 17th and Grant
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night around 8:25 p.m. near 17th and Grant Ave. A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police are still investigating....
koxe.com
Lions Bring Home District Championship
ANDREWS – On a chilly night in Andrews, the Brownwood Lions left no doubt on who was the best team in District 2-4A Division I as they disposed of the Andrews Mustangs 47-3 to win the outright District Championship. Brownwood is 4-0 in district and 8-2 on the season.
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
City of Odessa warns of water main break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
Monahans Police Officers arrest suspect involving in a Murder incident
MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Police Officers arrested a suspect for the Murder of Karon Lynn Smith on October 27. The suspect was her son, Randall James Smith, and he was detained by MPD officers at the Bennigans Restaurant located at 603 NW 120 Service Road. Karon Lynn Smith was...
Odessa, ECISD hold ribbon cutting for Casa Bella Park playground
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and ECISD came out Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new playground of Casa Bella Park. Back in March, students at Dowling Elementary broke ground on the playground after working with the parks department to design the park. Students were there...
cbs7.com
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Monahans Police, a woman was found dead in Monahans Thursday night. On Thursday, Oct.27, 2022 at around 6:36 p.m. Monahans Police were called to the 800 block of NW I20 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn. The body of Karon Lynn Smith had been...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0