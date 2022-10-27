ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs7.com

ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon.  According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
ODESSA, TX
virtualbx.com

James Segrest Stadium – Odessa College

Scope of work consists of the construction of a new restroom building, concessions building decorative fence, entrance structure, bleachers on the west and east sides with a total seating of 800 with a press box on the west side bleachers, shade structures, concrete flatwork, landscaping, irrigation, site lighting, field lighting, decorative fencing, chin link fencing, exercise area, artificial turf areas, and miscellaneous site amenities.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police investigating shooting near 17th and Grant

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday night around 8:25 p.m. near 17th and Grant Ave. A 26-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time police are still investigating....
ODESSA, TX
koxe.com

Lions Bring Home District Championship

ANDREWS – On a chilly night in Andrews, the Brownwood Lions left no doubt on who was the best team in District 2-4A Division I as they disposed of the Andrews Mustangs 47-3 to win the outright District Championship. Brownwood is 4-0 in district and 8-2 on the season.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest

Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa warns of water main break

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Monahans Police, a woman was found dead in Monahans Thursday night. On Thursday, Oct.27, 2022 at around 6:36 p.m. Monahans Police were called to the 800 block of NW I20 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn. The body of Karon Lynn Smith had been...
MONAHANS, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

