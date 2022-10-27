Driver Gunned Down By Passenger Before Crashing Into A Telephone Pole In DC, Police Say

Boetler addressed the media at a briefing outside the shooting scene in DC. Photo Credit: Twitter/DC Police

A woman was shot to death by a passenger in her car before crashing into a telephone pole outside a fire station and near a high school in Northwest, DC, police officials reported.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, DC police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, where there was a reported shooting and a car that struck a pole near a busy intersection.

James Boteler, Commander of Third District for DC Police said that "they believe gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, which caused the woman to crash into the pole."

A second woman was the only passenger in the car, and she was being investigated by detectives on Thursday afternoon, according to Boteler, who said that “there is no reason to believe there is an existential threat to the community or (Dunbar High School), which is why there was no lockdown. It was contained to the vehicle."

Detectives also recovered a gun and shell casings inside the vehicle during the investigation.

Boteler said that he believes that the driver was shot by her passenger as the traffic light at a nearby intersection turned green, which led to the vehicle rolling and hitting the pole.

“Unfortunately we don’t know what occurred inside the car and we're speculating at this time," he continued. "Let our detectives do their interviews and I'm sure we'll find out pretty soon what happened in that vehicle prior to the shooting."

Investigators have not identified the driver or her passenger. Their relationship is not clear. The driver's body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Boteler said that detectives are actively interviewing witnesses from the public and local government who were on the scene quickly.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

