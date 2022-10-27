ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Driver Gunned Down By Passenger Before Crashing Into A Telephone Pole In DC, Police Say

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nasSN_0ip7oH9V00
Boetler addressed the media at a briefing outside the shooting scene in DC. Photo Credit: Twitter/DC Police

A woman was shot to death by a passenger in her car before crashing into a telephone pole outside a fire station and near a high school in Northwest, DC, police officials reported.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, DC police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW, where there was a reported shooting and a car that struck a pole near a busy intersection.

James Boteler, Commander of Third District for DC Police said that "they believe gunfire erupted from inside the vehicle, which caused the woman to crash into the pole."

A second woman was the only passenger in the car, and she was being investigated by detectives on Thursday afternoon, according to Boteler, who said that “there is no reason to believe there is an existential threat to the community or (Dunbar High School), which is why there was no lockdown. It was contained to the vehicle."

Detectives also recovered a gun and shell casings inside the vehicle during the investigation.

Boteler said that he believes that the driver was shot by her passenger as the traffic light at a nearby intersection turned green, which led to the vehicle rolling and hitting the pole.

“Unfortunately we don’t know what occurred inside the car and we're speculating at this time," he continued. "Let our detectives do their interviews and I'm sure we'll find out pretty soon what happened in that vehicle prior to the shooting."

Investigators have not identified the driver or her passenger. Their relationship is not clear. The driver's body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Boteler said that detectives are actively interviewing witnesses from the public and local government who were on the scene quickly.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

26-year-old man charged in killing another man and putting the body in his luxury car

BALTIMORE -- A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the killing of another man whose body police found inside a vehicle in Morrell Park last month, according to authorities.Officers learned there was a dead body inside a vehicle on Griffis Avenue after 26-year-old Carlos Pearson showed up at the Baltimore Police Department's homicide unit along with his attorney, John Cox, to discuss a violent incident in which he had participated, according to charging documents.Pearson explained to detectives that he and 23-year-old Quincy Harris had a deadly altercation inside of a house in the 1900 block of Griffis...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Buried Alive By Pennsylvania Dad: DA

A 6-year-old girl was repeatedly beaten and buried in a hole smelling of raw sewage, authorities say. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, was arrested in connection with the abuse allegations on Friday, Oct. 21, according to court documents. Kraft would beat her with a belt and his arm, which...
WAYNESBURG, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion

A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
People

Louisiana Man Abducts 10-Month-Old and 2-Year-Old and Kills Them Before Turning Gun on Himself

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the victims as 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter, reports say Two children under the age of three were abducted from their Louisiana home and shot to death by a man who then killed himself in a double murder-suicide, authorities say. Citing police in Shreveport, La., KTBS-TV reports 25-year-old Anthony P. Smith kidnapped the children from a mobile home Tuesday evening following a domestic dispute with the children's mother. Police allege Smith then drove the kids to Bill Cockrell Metro Park...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy