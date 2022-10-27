Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.

