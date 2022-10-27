Read full article on original website
Related
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch
Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
Gabrielle Union Walks Into Age 50 ‘Like A Champion’
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show fans how she's walking into 50 and of course she's doing it in style.
Kids, Kids, Kids! Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers
Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween
Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
La La Anthony Reveals Only Men In Their Early 20s Want To Date Her
La La Anthony made a big revelation about her dating life, saying that only 20-year-olds want to date her.
Prince Jackson Says 'So Much' of Father Michael Remains 'in His Music': 'I Think About Him Every Day'
Prince Michael Jackson is remembering Michael Jackson's legacy. During the Thriller Night Halloween Party event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single on Friday evening, the 25-year-old son of the late King of Pop opened up to PEOPLE about how much he misses the presence of his dad in his life after losing him over a decade ago.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch
Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
Drake and 21 Savage Announce New Joint Album, Share Video for “Jimmy Cooks”: Watch
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album called Her Loss. The pair revealed the album—due out October 28—in their new video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their collaboration on Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind. Check out the Mahfuz-directed video below. Drake and 21 Savage have...
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video
Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
Harry Styles Shares New “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video: Watch
Harry Styles has shared a video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track of this year’s Harry’s House. Directed by Aube Perrie in Brooklyn, the clip imagines Styles as a half-human, half-squid creature who finds himself the “Catch of the Day” at the fictional sushi restaurant Gill’s Lounge. Watch the video below.
Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to Perform “Exile”
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on stage at their London concert tonight (October 26) to perform “Exile,” their collaboration from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Check it out below and on Twitter. Dessner co-produced “Exile” with Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They would collaborate again on...
Denzel Curry Joins Redveil in Video for New “PG Baby (Remix)”: Watch
Redveil has released a new remix of his song “PG Baby.” The new version features a guest verse from Denzel Curry and follows the rappers’ recent tour together. The Redveil-directed music video features clips of the two artists performing the track on a street corner and in concert. Check it out below.
Soccer Mommy Shares New “Sophie’s Version” of “Darkness Forever”: Listen
Soccer Mommy has shared a demo from her Sometimes, Forever sessions. “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version)” is an early draft of the song, released today in celebration of Sophie Allison’s favorite holiday: Halloween. Check it out below. “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me...
Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details
Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Taylor Swift, Kelela, Jeremih, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0