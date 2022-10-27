ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years

Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch

Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
Parade

Kids, Kids, Kids! Get to Know Eddie Murphy's 10 Children and Their Mothers

Eddie Murphy's comedy has spanned multiple decades, earning award nominations, box office success, and huge accolades. But as he's been building his career, he's also been building his family, having a whopping 10 kids born in the past 30 years. Here's everything to know about Eddie Murphy's children—six daughters and four sons.
Footwear News

Ciara and Her Daughter Sienna Recreate the Iconic Serena and Venus Williams Got Milk? Campaign in Black Athleisure for Halloween

Ciara channeled an iconic duo with her daughter, Sienna Wilson, for Halloween. The pair posed for a photoshoot recreating a famous ad campaign for Got Milk? featuring Serena and Venus Williams. The photos were posted to the “One, Two, Step” songstress’ Instagram with the caption, “Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It. @Serenawilliams@Venuswilliams #CiCiSiSi#Halloween“ The original image saw Serena and Venus facing one another, both parties carrying tennis rackets, dressed in black and sporting milk mustaches. Paying homage to the awesome image, Ciara wore a black tank top with high-waisted black biker shorts to match, her 5-year-old daughter mimicking the look...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Killer Mike Shares Video for New Song “Talk’n That Shit!”: Watch

Killer Mike has released a new single titled “Talk’n That Shit!,” along with a music video directed by Seck. After an opening voiceover cameo by Jamie Foxx, the visual establishes the ways in which Killer Mike is a community pillar. It also spotlights a number of organizations about which he cares: PAW Kids, Bass Reeves Gun Club, Next Level Boys Academy, Youth Build, and New Georgia Project. Check it out below.
Watch Water From Your Eyes Implore John Wilson to Direct Their New Music Video

Water From Your Eyes—the Brooklyn electro-pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos—have had an eventful couple of years. In 2019, they issued their eight-song record Somebody Else’s Song, followed by their Wharf Cat debut, Structure, last summer. But they are hungry for more. Tasked with finding a director for their upcoming music video, Brown and Amos have set out on a seemingly impossible quest: to get John Wilson to helm their next shoot.
Harry Styles Shares New “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” Video: Watch

Harry Styles has shared a video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” the opening track of this year’s Harry’s House. Directed by Aube Perrie in Brooklyn, the clip imagines Styles as a half-human, half-squid creature who finds himself the “Catch of the Day” at the fictional sushi restaurant Gill’s Lounge. Watch the video below.
Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to Perform “Exile”

Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner on stage at their London concert tonight (October 26) to perform “Exile,” their collaboration from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Check it out below and on Twitter. Dessner co-produced “Exile” with Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. They would collaborate again on...
Us Weekly

Selena Gomez Cancels Her Appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Details

Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Taylor Swift, Kelela, Jeremih, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
