The Independent

Takeoff shooting - live: Police hold conference as fans urge Twitter to remove ‘video of Migos rapper’s death’

Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Parade

Jimmy Fallon Announces New Holiday Song With Country Music Icon

Jimmy Fallon is keeping his holiday song tradition alive!. The Tonight Show host announced last night that he is teaming up with none other than country music icon Dolly Parton to give fans the best holiday song of 2022. "Last year I released a holiday song with Ariana Grande and...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

