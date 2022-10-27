Read full article on original website
Related
Takeoff Shooting Video Shows Chaos After Rapper Gunned Down
According to a report Takeoff and fellow Migos rapper Quavo were playing dice before an altercation broke out and shots were fired.
Takeoff shooting - live: Police hold conference as fans urge Twitter to remove ‘video of Migos rapper’s death’
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, has been shot dead in Houston, Texas, his representatives have confirmed.The rapper, whose full name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28.His group mate, Quavo, was also present at the time of the incident. According to Houston police, Quavo & Takeoff were at a private party prior to the shooting. They did not name the victim of a confirmed homicide, but Takeoff’s representative has confirmed his death.TMZ reports that Takeoff was shot dead at a bowling alley after a game of dice.Ahead of the incident, Takeoff posted a picture of himself to his...
Migos' Takeoff Tributes Flood in as Rapper Dead After Shooting
Celebrities, rappers and athletes are paying tribute to Takeoff after reports that he'd been shot and killed in Houston.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Jimmy Fallon Announces New Holiday Song With Country Music Icon
Jimmy Fallon is keeping his holiday song tradition alive!. The Tonight Show host announced last night that he is teaming up with none other than country music icon Dolly Parton to give fans the best holiday song of 2022. "Last year I released a holiday song with Ariana Grande and...
Elon Musk parties at Halloween bash while Twitter layoffs loom
Twitter CEO Elon Musk partied at Heidi Klum's Halloween bash while receiving backlash from celebrities including best-selling author Stephen King for his move to charge for verification on the social media platform.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0