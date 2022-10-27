ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County Sheriff’s Office awarded thousands in federal traffic safety for 2023

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $94,800.28 in federal traffic safety from the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS) for federal fiscal year 2023, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Dan Funk.

The sheriff’s office will use these funds to increase patrols, support efforts to increase seatbelt use, deter impaired driving and enforce texting and driving laws, Captain Funk said.

These funds are made available through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and will be used to participate in national programs such as Click It or Ticket It, and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Captain Funk said.

Greene County Sheriff’s Office works closely with ODPS and local police agencies to work on projects that will decrease the amount of fatal or serious injury crashes, Captain Funk said.

