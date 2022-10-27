Read full article on original website
Defending 4A state champion Sheridan wasted no time in getting the upper hand against Laramie in the quarterfinal round playoff game on Friday. The Broncs got a 54-yard touchdown pass from Cael Gilbertson to Mathew Ketner to take the lead for good just 22 seconds into the game. Sheridan owned the first 3 quarters of play en route to a 52-27 win to get to 10-0 on the season.
