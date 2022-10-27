ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for a murder that took place in April of 2005. According to court documents, on April 9th, 2005, witnesses stated that four women left a home on North 5th Street, and went to the Allsups on North 8th Street. When they left the Allsups, a maroon four-door followed them back to the home on North 5th Street. Before they arrived, one of the women called James Bramlett to inform him that they were being followed. Once they got home, Bramlett was waiting in the front yard. The maroon vehicle parked and two men got out and confronted James, starting an altercation.

ABILENE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO