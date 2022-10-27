Read full article on original website
Things are starting to get frightening in San Angelo as Halloween creeps into the area.
Citizens of San Angelo are welcome to attend the two-day celebration and remembrance of lost loved ones at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, the Bart DeWitt Park and the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial Riverstage.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Roping is a popular Texas tradition typically involving horses, goats and other types of cattle. From Oct. 27-30 in the 1st Community Credit Union Spur Arena, San Angelo is keeping the tradition alive with the Cinch Roping Fiesta, an annual competition that was introduced to the area 69 years ago.
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ABILENE, Texas — Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed materials were left outside of some Abilene homes Oct. 29. The Abilene Police Department is aware of bags which were distributed to various homes and they are instructing citizens to dispose of them. APD appreciates help from the community and they encourage anyone...
It sadly happens way too often. A loved one goes off to school or work, and then they're never heard from again. Days turn to months, and months turn to years with no closure for many loved ones. The following are some cold cases in Abilene of people who have gone missing and are still missing to this day.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Mesquite Trio, a performance group of Angelo State University music faculty, will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the ASU Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council said it was considering the creation of a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), encouraging private development in North Abilene and yielding additional tax revenue. David Pettit of Economic Development out of Fort Worth is the private developer looking to put in a 911 home subdivision, made up […]
From October 24th through the 29th you can cast your vote on your favorite pumpkins at the Abilene Public Library South Branch. You can vote in person or on the library’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The winners will be annouced on Sunday, October 30th. Winning pumpkins will receive candy prizes for their decorating efforts.
Beautiful clear skies across the Concho Valley for our Halloween Weekend!
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
Jalen Garza is a woman of many titles. Last weekend she received another one to add to her already full repertoire: ACU’s 2022 Homecoming Queen. Jalen, a senior youth and family ministry major from Helotes, spends her average week leading sorority meetings as the president of Delta Theta, tending to her duties as a senator for the Student Government Association, staying present within her department and being an ambassador for the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student brought a package of THC gummies to an Abilene middle school Friday. Police say THC gummies were found in the possession of a student at Clack Middle School, and after speaking to the student, staff began evaluating all students involved and they were removed from school for their own […]
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for a murder that took place in April of 2005. According to court documents, on April 9th, 2005, witnesses stated that four women left a home on North 5th Street, and went to the Allsups on North 8th Street. When they left the Allsups, a maroon four-door followed them back to the home on North 5th Street. Before they arrived, one of the women called James Bramlett to inform him that they were being followed. Once they got home, Bramlett was waiting in the front yard. The maroon vehicle parked and two men got out and confronted James, starting an altercation.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo will be getting a new donut shop in a high traffic area on Southwest Blvd.. According to the City of San Angelo building permit and inspection reports for the month of September 2022, a $650,000 permit has been approved to build an Awesome Donut shop at 4382 Southwest Blvd.
ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons' football team rallied for a 28-19 win over Howard Payne on Saturday afternoon in American Southwest Conference action at Shelton Stadium. The Cowboys trailed 19-7 at halftime, but pitched a shutout and put 21 points on the board in the second half. The win put the two teams in a tie for second place in the ASC title chase.
BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT. (GO OFF BOND) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY. (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS. TERRORISTIC THREAT CAUSE FEAR OF IMMINENT SBI. *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE. (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ. DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2. NO...
ABILENE, Texas — A crowd gathered in Abilene Friday morning to rededicate Lee Park in honor of a local legacy. The park on Pioneer Drive was initially named after Gen. Robert E. Lee Elementary School, according to the City of Abilene. The school was renamed Stafford Elementary in 2021.
