ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Man returns overdue library book checked out by his grandfather 84 years ago

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A British library said a book that was 84 years overdue was returned by the late patron's grandson -- and he paid the $21.14 late fee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YbX7g_0ip7mbXV00
Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library/instagram

The Earlsdon Carnegie Community Library in Coventry, England, said a man named Paddy Riordan recently visited the library to return a copy of Red Deer by Richard Jefferies.

The book had been checked out 84 years earlier by Riordan's grandfather, William Harrison. Riordan told library officials he found the book among the belongings of his recently deceased mother.

The library said Riordan made a donation to the facility totaling $21.14 -- the amount of late fees the book would have accumulated at the rate used in 1938.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earlsdon Carnegie Library (@earlsdoncommunitylibrary)

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
Ricky

The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Daily Mail

The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate

Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
Daily Mail

Princess Anne pays tribute to the Queen as she wears her late mother's sapphire and pearl brooch to dinner at British High Commissioner’s residence in Uganda

Princess Anne paid tribute to The Queen last night as she wore her late mother's sapphire and pearl brooch to dinner at the British High Commissioner's residence in Uganda. The Princess Royal, 72, is currently visiting the African nation with husband Sir Tim Laurence, 67, as part of their first royal tour since The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September.
Maya Devi

Here is what people in the 19th century imagined the 2000s to be like

A group of artists from the 20th century drew and painted what they thought life in the 21st century would be. French Artist Jean-Marc Cote and other artists from 1899,1900, 1901, and 1910 left behind a collection of paintings and named it, ‘France in the year 2000’, signifying what they thought life would be like in the 2000s.
Architectural Digest

King Charles III’s Love of Antiques Is Giving Him a PR Boost

We already knew that King Charles III has a deep love of historic architecture. And while his pointed criticism of all things modern over the years (such as his reference to a proposed addition to London’s National Gallery as a “monstrous carbuncle” in 1984) has always made him seem a bit ornery, his recent appearance on the BBC show The Repair Shop just might help repair his image.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
471K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy