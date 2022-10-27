Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.

Dana Pruitt, 62, of Pilot Mountain, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she ended up buying a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket from Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy.

"The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for," Pruitt said. "They were sold out of my first choice."

The second-choice ticket ended up being a $100,000 winner.

"When I scratched it, I about had a heart attack," Pruitt said. "It shocked me."

Pruitt said her winnings will go toward her retirement savings and possibly a vacation to New England.

"This is the best win I've ever had," she said. "I'm still in shock to be honest with you."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com