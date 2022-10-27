ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Store's scratch-off shortage leads woman to $100,000 lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $100,000 prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmcat_0ip7mW4k00
North Carolina woman Dana Pruitt said a store being sold out of her preferred scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning $100,000 from her second choice. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Dana Pruitt, 62, of Pilot Mountain, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she ended up buying a Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket from Mayberry Mart in Mount Airy.

"The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for," Pruitt said. "They were sold out of my first choice."

The second-choice ticket ended up being a $100,000 winner.

"When I scratched it, I about had a heart attack," Pruitt said. "It shocked me."

Pruitt said her winnings will go toward her retirement savings and possibly a vacation to New England.

"This is the best win I've ever had," she said. "I'm still in shock to be honest with you."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 22

Veronica Cadoree
2d ago

Thank our Father in Heaven & May you have many more Blessings, because thru Him all things Flow. Bless You.

Reply(2)
4
Natit Sopa
3d ago

Congrats now pay it forward 10% and you’ll get more in returns👏🏽🙏🏽🎉

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

2 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $100,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginians are $100,000 richer after winning big in Wednesday night’s drawing. Those two tickets each won $100,000 by matching four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number. The tickets were bought at:. Rangeley 102 Market and Deli, 1715 Dillons Fork Road...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland

Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
MARYLAND STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
rowancountyweather.com

Long Range Winter Forecast 2022-20223

Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, North Carolina and Rowan County.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
471K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy