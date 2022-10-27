Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden
Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Oct. 28, 2022
Happy Halloweekend! Here are a few suggestions for what’s happening Around Town. Two options for trick-or-treating: The Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services are inviting kids to the Lake City Lot in Canal Park from 12-4 p.m. Saturday. Or on the west side of town, there’s candy collecting at the American Legion Post 71 from 12-2 p.m.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Pottery and Tile celebrates 5 years in Lincoln Park
Longtime local business Duluth Pottery is celebrating 5 years at its Lincoln Park location, but it has been around for much longer. Try 19 years. The business specializes in pottery, but is now expanding to printing too. Saturday night they welcomed the community to celebrate with them with costumes, music, dancing, and art. There anniversary always falls near Halloween.
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
FOX 21 Online
Chum Warming Center to Open Despite Recent Staffing Concerns
DULTUH, Minn — Chum Warming Center set to officially open after staffing concerns. Winter in the northland is a different kind of beast, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Up until recently, Duluth’s warming center in Lincoln Park had concerns that it would not have enough staff to operate.
FOX 21 Online
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
WDIO-TV
Duluth artist invited to Magnolia’s Silobration
Duluth artist Anna Bailey and her team are spending the weekend in Waco, Texas, the land of Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame, at Magnolia’s Silobration event. Silobration draws thousands of people to shop, eat, and enjoy live music. It’s a celebration of Magnolia’s business...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Thrift Store in Superior Hoping to Avoid Closure
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A thrift store in Superior, Wisconsin may have to close it’s doors for good, simply due to a need for more customers and volunteers. The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located on Belknap St. in the heart of Superior. Staff tell us they have a consistent clientele of older adults that come in, but they’re really aiming to target younger generations.
WDIO-TV
Keith Ellison begins ‘Minnesota is Not For Sale’ tour
Has the midterm election draws closer, politicians are on the move to state their agender clearly to voters. On October the 28th, incumbent democratic attorney general of the state, Keith Ellison kicked-off his weeklong tour called ”Minnesota is not for sale” in the city of Duluth. This he said is in effort to protect Minnesotans from corporate greed and price-gouging by the fuel industry.
WDIO-TV
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warm and quiet through Halloween
Our Friday begins with much miler conditions compared to yesterday morning’s frost. The average high in Duluth is 47, which was our temp at 5 am! This warm up is in part because of thicker cloud cover overnight. Those clouds erode from the northwest this morning with plenty of sunshine on tap today. The other cause is a breezy southwest wind that’s bringing a return of above average temperatures to the Northland. This wind will be gusting around 25 mph today.
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
WDIO-TV
Hoyt Lakes man loves Halloween, so he created a haunted house experience
Ray Shimmin loves Halloween. “It’s one of my favorite holidays,” he said. He’d set up props outside his home, on the sidewalk. Then it became a tunnel. And now, it’s taken over his garage and his yard. “It takes about a month and a half to put together,” he said.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Announces Updated E-Reporting System Is Ready
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Duluth Police Department announced they have updated their E-Reporting system. E-Reporting is a way for people to send in crimes through a system that do not require police to respond right away. The police department says people can choose from a variety of incidents...
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
WDIO-TV
Subaru “Love-a-Pet” Adoption Event
Subaru is hosting their annual “Love-A-Pet” adoption campaign and celebration as part of an ongoing national effort to place pets in loving homes. Animal rescues from near and far will join Miller Hill Subaru for their adoption event at the local Hermantown dealership. There will be a variety...
Christmas Movie Filmed In Downtown Duluth Has A Release Date
'Tis the season for romantic Christmas movies and it looks like the holiday movie filmed in Duluth earlier this year is coming out just in time for the season! The film is going to be an instant classic. Earlier this year, Duluthians were incredibly excited when it was revealed that...
Help Beyond The Barn in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall Identify Boot Thief Caught On Video
If you've been to Beyond The Barn in the Miller Hill Mall, you know they are the real deal when it comes to western wear. Their website provides the perfect description of who they are: "We are a family owned, full service tack shop and western boutique store that carries a full line of boots, apparel, and products for you and your horse."
Comments / 1