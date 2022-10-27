Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas is a 3-point favorite against No. 13 Kansas State
Despite a loss last week to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a resounding victory by the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats over that same Cowboys team this weekend, the Texas Longhorns are three-point favorites over the Wildcats for Saturday’s game in Manhattan, according to DraftKings.*. On Saturday, the Big...
12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
Burnt Orange Nation
Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State
The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Exhibition
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's exhibition game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Burnt Orange Nation
UT football history: That time a Longhorn guard was mistakenly reported dead
For those who actively follow music and pop culture news, one of the most notable items of this week that didn’t involve Kanye West was Wednesday morning’s report by TMZ that rock & roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had died in Memphis at the age of 87. Tributes poured in for Lewis on various social media channels for some time that day, until Lewis’s representative confirmed to several news outlets that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was, in fact, still alive.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers WVU DL commit Justin Benton
Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Texas Longhorns extended an offer on Friday to Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive lineman Justin Benton, who is currently pledged to the West Virginia Mountaineers. A 62, 275-pounder, Benton pledged to the Mountaineers in June after taking an official visit to Morgantown, the only...
Texas High School Football Scores: Live Game Updates From Week 10
Get the latest Friday night Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 10 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
Yardbarker
Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers. On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up
The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
Houston Chronicle
The State of the American Downtown
The downtown has long been the beating heart of many American cities. Their jumbles of offices, apartments, theaters and restaurants are braided together by overlapping cultures and histories, where life pulsed to the beats of traffic, construction and crowds. America’s downtowns faced hard times long before the coronavirus pandemic —...
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a good deal too!
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Comments / 0