Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Texas is a 3-point favorite against No. 13 Kansas State

Despite a loss last week to the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a resounding victory by the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats over that same Cowboys team this weekend, the Texas Longhorns are three-point favorites over the Wildcats for Saturday’s game in Manhattan, according to DraftKings.*. On Saturday, the Big...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Game time, channel set for Texas vs. Kansas State

The Big 12 Conference on Saturday announced that kickoff for the Nov. 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. In the all-time series between the Longhorns and the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

UT football history: That time a Longhorn guard was mistakenly reported dead

For those who actively follow music and pop culture news, one of the most notable items of this week that didn’t involve Kanye West was Wednesday morning’s report by TMZ that rock & roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis had died in Memphis at the age of 87. Tributes poured in for Lewis on various social media channels for some time that day, until Lewis’s representative confirmed to several news outlets that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was, in fact, still alive.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers WVU DL commit Justin Benton

Defensive line coach Bo Davis and the Texas Longhorns extended an offer on Friday to Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive lineman Justin Benton, who is currently pledged to the West Virginia Mountaineers. A 62, 275-pounder, Benton pledged to the Mountaineers in June after taking an official visit to Morgantown, the only...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Two Former Longhorns Set For Induction Into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

While it may not be as well-known as other sports hall of fames, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors that Texas athletes can achieve in their careers. On Thursday it was announced that two former Texas Longhorns athletes will be inducted as members...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas

Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
TEXAS STATE
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas

In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
LEANDER, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Week of Early Voting in Texas Wrapping Up

The first week of early voting is wrapping up in Texas ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Early voting began on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Experts say that historically voter turnout for midterm elections is generally not as high as in presidential elections. There are ongoing efforts to get more voters to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

The State of the American Downtown

The downtown has long been the beating heart of many American cities. Their jumbles of offices, apartments, theaters and restaurants are braided together by overlapping cultures and histories, where life pulsed to the beats of traffic, construction and crowds. America’s downtowns faced hard times long before the coronavirus pandemic —...
AUSTIN, TX

