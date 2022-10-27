Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP’s campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc’s side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
informnny.com
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
informnny.com
DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor’s race
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a...
informnny.com
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
informnny.com
Early voting begins in New York
Early voting season is kicking off. Early voting is just like voting on election day and news 10 took it the polls to find out how things are shaping up. Early voting runs from October 29 through November 6. Saturday in Niskayuna they saw over 500 voters there. “This being...
informnny.com
NY Lottery draws identical Take 5 numbers twice in a row
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — It’s a statistical anomaly—the New York Lottery’s Take 5 game produced identical results, two drawings in a row, on Thursday. The Take 5 midday and evening drawings for Thursday, October 27 churned out the exact same five numbers, which led to an unusually high number of winners of the game’s top prize.
informnny.com
$30,000 in Evergreen STEM Scholarships awarded to St. Lawrence County students
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ten St. Lawrence County students of the class of 2023 were awarded the Northern New York Community Foundation Evergreen STEM Scholarship, according to a press release from the Community Foundation. The scholarship is awarded to students with an interest and intent to study in a...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County Historical Association Pie Sale
St. Lawrence County Historical Association is having a pie sale. Homemade blueberry and apple pies can be ordered for $15. Both fruit are grown locally. Pies can be delivered frozen or ready to eat. Pies can be ordered in person or by calling 315-386-8133. All pies must be ordered by...
informnny.com
Empire State Teacher Residency Program launched to provide funding for teaching programs
NEW YORK, (WWTI) — Governor Hochul announced the launch of the Empire State Teacher Residency Program through the New York State Department of Labor to create two-year residency opportunities for graduate-level K-12 teacher candidates, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The program provides $30 million...
informnny.com
New York State Police increasing patrols over Halloween weekend
NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols targeting impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend, beginning on Friday. Sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols will be utilized during the crackdown on impaired driving. Officers will also be looking for drivers...
