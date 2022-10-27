Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized.
Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw.Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s Office employees canceled
Some of the headstones were damaged.
Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on Wednesday.
The Elizabethton Police Department can be reached at 423-542-4141.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 2