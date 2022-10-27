ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Headstones turned over at Elizabethton cemetery

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton police are looking for tips after a cemetery was vandalized.

Over two dozen headstones were turned over at the Highland Cemetery, according to Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw.

    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)
    (Photo: WJHL)

Some of the headstones were damaged.

Police believe it happened Tuesday evening. Shaw said they started receiving calls about the incident on Wednesday.

The Elizabethton Police Department can be reached at 423-542-4141.

